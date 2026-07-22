Eve Air Mobility and FDOT Partner to Advance Advanced Air Mobility in Florida

Leveraging SunTrax Air's purpose-built testing environment, the initiative will help shape the infrastructure and operational framework needed to support Advanced Air Mobility and future commercial eVTOL operations.

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31), a global leader in eVTOL aircraft and integrated services, is announcing a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for a focused Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) initiative at SunTrax Air.

The FDOT-led initiative will bring together Eve's expertise in eVTOL aircraft, operations, and services with SunTrax Air's research, testing, and validation capabilities. The effort will focus on delivering insights into the infrastructure, operational procedures, and airspace navigation procedures needed to enable the safe and efficient integration of Advanced Air Mobility into Florida's transportation network.

"Florida recognizes its strategic role in the future of Advanced Air Mobility and is proactively building the ecosystem needed to support it," said Johann Bordais, chief executive officer of Eve Air Mobility. "Chief Will Watts and the FDOT team understand that successfully introducing a new mode of transportation requires alignment across aircraft, infrastructure, operations, and communities. Building on Embraer's longstanding relationship with the state, Eve is proud to bring its expertise to help advance Florida's vision and readiness for eVTOL operations."

Owned and operated by FDOT, SunTrax Air serves as Florida's dedicated Advanced Air Mobility research and development hub, providing a collaborative environment to evaluate technologies, operational concepts, and supporting infrastructure for next-generation aviation.

"This partnership is another step of forward-progress being made in Florida toward achieving the implementation of Advanced Air Mobility," said Jared W. Perdue, P.E., FDOT Secretary. "The unique resources and infrastructure found only at SunTrax will play a key role in Eve's research and testing needed to ensure the safe integration of Advanced Air Mobility into our transportation system."

The partnership builds on the growing relationship between Eve and FDOT. Through ongoing collaboration, the organizations will work to position Florida as a national leader in AAM. Using SunTrax Air's purpose-built research and testing environment, they will evaluate operational concepts, infrastructure readiness, passenger experience, and future ecosystem requirements, creating a foundation that supports Florida's long-term transportation strategy while helping accelerate the commercialization of Advanced Air Mobility.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com

Image: FDOT at the Farnborough Air Show

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

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SOURCE Eve Air Mobility