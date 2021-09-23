Eve and Bristow enter partnership to develop UAM capabilities with an order of up to 100 eVTOLs

HOUSTON and MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Urban Air Mobility, LLC, an Embraer company, and Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in vertical flight solutions, announced today a Memorandum of Understanding to work together to develop an Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) for Eve's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The partnership will develop an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) operating model using Bristow's experience in safely transporting passengers and cargo worldwide. In addition, Bristow has placed an order for up to 100 eVTOLs with deliveries expected to start in 2026.

Using each other's respective strengths, Bristow will lend its 70 plus years of transport expertise in global operations to Eve's unique value proposition to offer a comprehensive suite of UAM products and services for various regions and missions. The UAM operating environment will focus on areas such as vehicle design, vertiport design, regulatory development for the operating environment, eVTOL certification and autonomous operation.

The companies plan to develop services-based capabilities to support and optimize the performance and utilization of eVTOLs in operation and integrate with both existing and next-generation Air Traffic Management systems.

"This strategic MOU outlines the continued development of a comprehensive UAM model between Bristow and Eve for an eVTOL that could potentially reshape the market for all electric vertical lift with zero-emissions and lower operating costs. This allows us to expand our expertise to provide sustainable, innovative and efficient vertical lift into new potential end markets," said Bristow President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bradshaw. "As the global leader in vertical lift, Bristow can leverage our operational expertise to help Eve design and build the next generation of aircraft that fully uses the many advantages of eVTOL aircraft in existing and new end markets."

"Our partnership with Bristow, in combination with our Embraer background, joins trusted, innovative organizations with over 125 years of combined aviation expertise and a multi-country footprint. We are honored that Bristow has chosen our eVTOL platform and together, our teams will develop the required frameworks and robust operations needed to create an accessible, scaleable, sustainable and safe UAM industry," said Andre Stein, President & CEO of Eve.

Forward Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements represent Bristow Group Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue," or other similar words. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflect management's current views with respect to future events and therefore are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the capabilities, development, certification, marketing, and future operations of Eve Urban Air Mobility, LLC ("Eve") eVTOL, the Company's purchase of aircraft from Eve, and the anticipated benefits of the collaboration between the Company and Eve. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based that occur after the date hereof. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these matters or how they may affect us. We have included important factors in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") which we believe over time, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should consider all risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Annual Report and in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Bristow Group Inc.

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Eve Urban Air Mobility, LLC

Eve is a new, independent company dedicated to accelerating the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, its singular focus takes a comprehensive approach to the UAM industry by providing a holistic ecosystem. Its advanced electric vertical aircraft (EVA) coupled with its comprehensive global services and support network, and a unique air traffic management solution make it a serious contender in this space. Eve is the first company to graduate from EmbraerX. For more information, visit www.eveairmobility.com.

Follow Eve on Twitter: @EveAirMobility

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

SOURCE Bristow Group

Related Links

http://www.bristowgroup.com

