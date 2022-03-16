Eve and Global Crossing Airlines sign Letter of Intent for up to 200 eVTOL aircraft and enable future collaboration for UAM

MELBOURNE, Florida, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve UAM, LLC ("Eve"), an Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3,NYSE: ERJ) ("Embraer") company, and Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO JETMF: OTCQB) ("GlobalX") have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to order up to 200 of Eve's electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL). This potential sale is included in Eve's current order backlog of up to 1,785 eVTOLs. The company expects to start the deliveries in 2026.

The agreement also enables a promising partnership that intends to explore the development of an ecosystem to scale Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and reinforces the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) in Miami-Dade that was announced today. GlobalX's expertise as a flag airline will contribute not only to the formulation of the infrastructure needed to permit eVTOL flights, but also the deployment of Eve's aircraft throughout their network.

"We are honored to be working with Eve Air Mobility and believe their affiliation with Embraer ensures Eve will be the best positioned eVTOL OEM. These eVTOLs will enable us to expand our market throughout south Florida, bringing our customers to their flights at MIA and FLL, as well as local flying within Key West and all of the Keys, Naples, and Palm Beach. This will help extend and expand our brand," said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

"We are delighted with this partnership with GlobalX, which will maximize our efforts to structure UAM operations. Their experience as an airline will contribute to the expansion of Eve's eVTOL deployment in North America. The partnership also ensures both companies' commitment to delivering sustainable UAM and providing the community with better and faster solutions," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

The completion of the transactions contemplated by the LoI is subject to the execution of definitive agreements and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information please visit www.globalxair.com.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

