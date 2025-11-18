EvE Bio and DrugBank Partner to Bring Record-Scale Pharmome-Mapping Data to the Drug-Discovery Community

Commercial sponsorship integrates EvE Bio's growing field‑defining "pharmome" map - 385,572 rigorously confirmed drug–target interactions across 159 validated targets - into DrugBank's intelligence platform

EvE data used in developing FutureHouse's leading Ether0 chemistry AI model as a ground truth dataset for training and evaluation; now also available on the Hugging Face platform for streamlined access by machine learning and AI experts

EvE Bio appoints Elaine McVey Houskeeper as CEO; founding CEO William Busa will continue to support as Chief Scientific Officer

DURHAM, N.C. and EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EvE Bio , a focused research organization ( FRO ) supported by Convergent Research and dedicated to systematically mapping the human pharmome - the full network of functional drug–target interactions - and DrugBank , the intelligence platform that connects drugs, biology, diseases, trials, and sponsors into a living map of R&D, today announced that EvE Bio's pharmome data is now being integrated into its platform .

Most medicines interact with more than their primary, intended target. These unintended (and frequently unknown) "off-targets" can cause side effects, but can also suggest new therapeutic uses. Over the course of its lifetime as a FRO, EvE Bio is systematically testing a large collection of FDA-approved small‑molecule drugs against a wide range of human druggable targets, producing a comprehensive dataset of drug-target interactions. Critically, EvE Bio's high-throughput process has been designed to produce a robust, verifiable datapoint for every potential interaction, whether active or inactive.

EvE Bio's most recent data release (its seventh) brings the dataset to 385,572 rigorously-tested drug-target interactions, with 1,397 small molecule compounds tested for agonism and antagonism against 159 druggable targets. This dataset now surpasses the previous public state-of-the-art, documented in a 2023 report from scientists at pharmaceutical giant Novartis, who profiled about 800 drugs against 105 protein targets, covering roughly 2% of the 'druggable genome'. EvE Bio's regularly-released data drops are a public good available at data.evebio.org , and will now also be available programmatically and interactively through the popular Hugging Face platform, described here .

EvE Bio's pharmome data is now in active integration within DrugBank's intelligence platform. Early integration work already highlights clear use cases such as exploring off-target liabilities, surfacing repurposing opportunities, enriching drug-biology-disease relationships, and enriching cheminformatics insights. And these are only the first applications: once fully integrated this unique dataset can enable a far broader range of analyses and foresight across the R&D landscape.

"EvE Bio's data reveals a new layer of information about how drugs work," said Michael Wilson, CPO of DrugBank. "By bringing this pharmome map into our platform, we're giving teams unprecedented insights on critical questions relating to off-target interactions, repurposing opportunities, and deep interrogations of outcomes in trials. Our goal is to continue expanding the living map of drug R&D, helping teams anticipate the future, while understanding the past, with greater clarity and confidence."

In tandem with this integration, EvE Bio today announced a leadership transition: Elaine McVey Houskeeper, founding Director of Data Science, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, and founding CEO William ("Bill") Busa will continue to support EvE as Chief Scientific Officer.

"EvE has built a world-class engine to create trustworthy, assay-grounded pharmacological interaction data and integrate it directly into the tools scientists already use," said Elaine McVey Houskeeper, CEO of EvE Bio. "As we move into the next phase of EvE's growth as a Focused Research Organization, I'm so excited by how far we've come - and by the potential to expand our screening approach into new libraries and compounds where getting high quality ground truth biological data is critical for outcomes across health and science."

"We founded EvE to bring a new field - pharmome mapping - to the aid of the drug discovery and development process," said William Busa, PhD, co-founder and CSO of EvE Bio. "We're quickly onboarding new, fully validated assays and releasing the data multiple times a year at data.evebio.org . By also integrating these data directly into DrugBank, we're putting actionable ground truth in a familiar form in front of the chemists, AI model developers, drug developers and clinicians who we hope will use that data to make better medicines."

EvE's data is already being used in cutting-edge chemistry-AI work. FutureHouse's ether0, a 24B-parameter scientific reasoning model for chemistry, was trained via reinforcement learning on 640,730 experimentally grounded problems across 375 tasks. Ether0's multiple-choice receptor-binding task drew on EvE Bio data as a verifiable reward source and benchmark, and FutureHouse's preprint reports that the resulting model "exceeds general-purpose chemistry models, frontier models, and human experts on molecular design tasks" and is "also more data efficient relative to specialized models".

"We backed EvE Bio as a FRO because we believe releasing high quality drug-target data can catalyze a community of pharmome mapping, kicking off a scaled revolution across industry and academia," said Anastasia Gamick, co-founder and President of Convergent Research. "Just as the effort to map the human genome kicked off a wave of research breakthroughs and economic developments, we believe mapping how compounds interact with human biology can yield meaningful and long-needed benefits for millions waiting for cures and innovations around the world."

About EvE Bio:

EvE's goal is to generate data to map the 'pharmome', identifying the unintended gene product binding partners of pharmaceuticals and other bioactive compounds, to support better drug development and drug repurposing.

EvE Bio is a Focused Research Organization (FRO) and acknowledges support from Convergent Research, Eric and Wendy Schmidt, Founders Pledge, and Lyda Hill Philanthropies. To learn more about the work EvE Bio is doing to map the pharmome and to view or download the data yourself, visit evebio.org .

About Convergent Research

Convergent Research is a non-profit that brings together scientific founders and funders to design, launch and operate Focused Research Organizations (FROs) across a range of fields. Our FROs, like EvE Bio , are building pivotal infrastructure that bridges gaps to breakthrough scientific research, proving out a new operating model for science that enables a high level of team science and systems engineering for public goods creation.

About DrugBank:

DrugBank is the intelligence platform for drug discovery and development. It unifies drugs, biology, diseases, clinical trials, and sponsors in a single knowledgebase, transforming fragmented biomedical data into clear, actionable insights. Biopharma researchers, clinicians, portfolio teams, and decision-makers use DrugBank to answer complex questions in minutes. The platform integrates directly into clinical software, powers AI-driven companies with structured biomedical data, and supports strategy and R&D decisions. By combining expertly curated data, seamless integrations, and AI-ready workflows, DrugBank enables organisations to drive discovery and development with speed, confidence, and clarity.

www.drugbank.com

SOURCE EvE Bio