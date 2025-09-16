Eve Bolsters Leadership Team with New CMO and CRO

Strategic hires set to scale company's massive growth—projected to hit 1,000% growth in revenue—and solidify its position as the definitive AI operating system for plaintiff law firms.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve , the legal industry's only pure AI platform for plaintiff law firms, today announced the appointment of David Malpass as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Russell Sachs as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The hires come at a time of explosive growth and market momentum, establishing the company's first dedicated revenue leadership roles as it scales to meet unprecedented demand.

"Plaintiff firms are the underdogs, constantly out-resourced in a David vs. Goliath battle for justice. We founded Eve to be their superpower," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO and co-founder of Eve. "We're not just selling a tool; we're delivering an entire AI operating system that fundamentally transforms how they work, allowing them to scale their fight for clients without scaling their headcount. The market's response has been overwhelming. Bringing on proven leaders like David and Russell, who have scaled category-defining companies, is critical to meeting this moment and cementing Eve as the undisputed leader."

David Malpass brings almost two decades of experience building and leading marketing organizations at hypergrowth companies in Silicon Valley. Most recently, David served as SVP of Marketing at Apollo.io, where he scaled the marketing organization during extreme growth. Prior to Apollo, David was the Head of Global Preconstruction Marketing at Autodesk, where he led marketing for a new division, helping bring Autodesk Construction Cloud to market.

"I've seen this before: a disruptive technology that doesn't just improve an industry but transforms it—and a clear leader emerging to define the future with its customers and partners. That's Eve," said Malpass. "The top firms in the country are already using Eve to operate at their highest potential. Now is the moment to be bold, to push the industry forward, and to build a community of firms determined to be feared in the courtroom. Eve gives them that edge, and I'm here to make sure the world knows it."

Russell Sachs brings nearly three decades of experience in revenue leadership roles to Eve. As CRO, Russell will be responsible for all revenue-generating functions including sales, customer success, and business development. Russell joins Eve from Reveal, where he served as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Previously, Russell was CRO at Logikcull, where he was instrumental in the company's acquisition by accelerating growth and nearly tripling revenue. Russell holds a JD from the University of Miami School of Law, adding unique legal industry expertise to his role.

"Having spent the bulk of my career at the intersection of law and technology, I know that winning in this market starts with an incredible product experience—and our AI is second to none," said Sachs. "But technology alone doesn't deliver results in this high-stakes industry. Real success comes from taking a partnership approach with our customers. That's why I'm excited to lead not only sales, but also our customer success organization. From white-glove onboarding to ongoing engagement, our team is focused on ensuring firms fully realize the value of their investment. AI is dominating the conversation across the legal industry, and our goal is to help firms navigate this transformation and harness its power with confidence. We're with our clients every step of the way—from the first demo to their biggest courtroom victories—so they don't just buy Eve, they win with Eve."

Eve is one of the fastest-growing legal software companies ever and the leading AI platform for plaintiff law firms, designed to handle the heavy lifting of legal cases from intake to resolution. The platform provides tools to enhance productivity and streamline workflows across the entire case lifecycle, helping firms operate as AI-native organizations. For more information, visit https://www.eve.legal/

