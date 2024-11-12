Eve DeMartine of Popilush Receives Stevie Award for Excellence in Women's Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve DeMartine, the visionary founder of Popilush, a leading brand in fashion shapewear, has been honored with the Stevie Award for Best Female Entrepreneur in Consumer Products (10 or Fewer Employees) at the prestigious Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. This honor recognizes her exceptional contributions to the fashion industry and underscores her dedication to boosting women's confidence through fashion, a mission that distinguishes her brand in a competitive market.

The Stevie® Awards are recognized as the world's premier business awards. Established in 2002, they celebrate the achievements and positive impacts of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In her acceptance speech, DeMartine expressed her vision of creating shapewear that not only supports and enhances but also boosts a woman's self-esteem. "It's about celebrating who we are, in every shape and form," said DeMartine. "It was intimidating to be the first to market with built-in shapewear garments, but with more than one million customers who have tried and loved our products, we're excited to keep innovating and offering solutions that continue to push boundaries."

Eve DeMartine's journey as a founder is a compelling story of innovation, resilience, and empowerment. Her brand, Popilush, has carved a niche in the fashion industry by focusing on fabric innovation and creating outerwear that incorporates built-in shapewear. This unique approach not only differentiates the brand in the market but also addresses a significant need among women for clothing that enhances confidence and comfort.

As a mother of twins and an immigrant, DeMartine brings a profound understanding of the needs of female consumers. Her personal experiences have deeply influenced the brand's mission, which is to support and empower women through confidence-boosting apparel. This mission is reflected in every piece of clothing Popilush produces, ensuring that women feel both stylish and self-assured.

DeMartine credits her entrepreneurial success to the resilience and adaptability instilled by her family and her formative years in Malaysia before relocating to the United States to launch her business. Her ability to navigate the challenges of starting a business in a new country showcases her exceptional tenacity and adaptability. These qualities have been instrumental in establishing Popilush as a leading name in the fashion industry.

DeMartine places great importance on customer feedback and actively engages with fans and clients to ensure the authenticity and practicality of her products. Her inclusive and collaborative leadership approach has been a driving force behind the brand's continuous growth and innovation.

DeMartine stands as the central figure in the success of Popilush, serving as an inspiration to women worldwide who are striving to carve their own paths to success. Her story resonates with aspiring female entrepreneurs, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and reinforcing the brand's mission to empower more women globally.

About Popilush

Popilush is a pioneer of apparel with built-in shapewear that empowers women of all shapes and sizes to look as good as they feel, every day. They design shapewear apparel that includes garments innovated with built-in lifting, smoothing, and shaping, for everyday support. Their mission is to uplift all women so they can feel their best, and have the freedom and confidence to be themselves. Their high-quality apparel is available in a diverse range of sizes at an affordable price. With Popilush, you can confidently express your unique style while enjoying the benefits of premium apparel. To learn more about Popilush and discover their products, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram @popilush.

