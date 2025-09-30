Eve Raises $103 Million at $1 Billion Valuation to Help Plaintiff Firms Deliver Justice Through AI Transformation

Spark Capital Leads Series B Round as Eve Defines What It Means to Be an AI-Native Law Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve , the AI platform transforming how plaintiff law firms deliver justice, today announced it has raised $103 million in Series B funding at over a $1 billion valuation. The round was led by Spark Capital, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures.

Since its Series A round in January 2025, Eve has experienced unprecedented growth. The company has added over 350 new firms as customers in 8 months, bringing its total customer base to over 450 top firms, and making Eve one of the fastest-growing legal tech companies ever. The platform now processes more than 200,000 legal cases annually and has helped firms collectively recover over $3.5 billion in settlements and judgments.

Winning with AI



For plaintiff firms, winning means securing justice—justice for injured clients, for employees wronged by corporations, and for communities facing overwhelming odds. But plaintiff firms are strained by heavy workloads, growing case backlogs, and well-resourced defense teams.

"This is why we built Eve," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO and co-founder of Eve. "Plaintiff firms fight for fairness against corporations with endless resources. This is no longer about keeping pace; it's about seizing the upper hand. Firms must become AI-Native, reimagining their entire practice to outmaneuver the competition and deliver transformative wins for their clients. With this funding, we'll arm them to do just that."

AI Transformation for Plaintiff Firms

"To build the most advanced legal AI, we assembled an unparalleled team of AI engineers and legal experts," said Madheswaran. "We gave them a singular mission: build a platform architected for the breakneck speed of modern AI."

The result is Eve. Eve's architecture is designed to be agile, allowing it to harness the latest breakthroughs from the AI industry, rigorously validate them for legal accuracy, and deploy them to clients through an easy-to-use interface and workflows faster than anyone else. Eve isn't a static tool; it's a continuous innovation platform.

This relentless technical advancement is backed by a dedicated client transformation team that ensures this power is tailored to a firm's unique processes and values, making Eve a true extension of the firm. With Eve, the AI advantage doesn't just happen once—it compounds over time, positioning firms to bring the best of their firm to their clients every time.

"We are standing on a massive shift in how law firms are run. From the bottom up, AI is going to be taking over and being a major part of your law firm," said Mike Morse, founder of Mike Morse Law Firm. "For the last couple of years, AI was just for summarizing depositions and medical records, but it's becoming so much more than that. And we're weaving in AI, Eve, into everything we do."

Customer Traction and Investment

Eve today serves over 450 of the most elite law firms in the nation, including Mike Morse Law Firm, The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, Barrett & Farahany, Disparti Law Group, Frontier Law Center, Laurel Employment Law, and Hershey Law.

"Eve has transformed the way we work," said Ryan Bliss, Partner & Head of Legal Technology at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. "We use it to streamline everything from medical summaries to settlement analysis memos, which frees up our attorneys to focus on strategy instead of paperwork."

In the last year, firms have used Eve to achieve nuclear verdicts. Hershey Law won a $27 million settlement, and Geiger Legal Group won a $15 million case. Eve's customers have been able to grow dramatically; some more than doubling their case capacity within a year of signing up for Eve.

"Eve represents exactly the kind of company we look for—one that's fundamentally transforming how work gets done in a massive, traditional industry," said James Kuklinski, General Partner at Spark Capital. "The legal industry has been ripe for this level of innovation, and Eve's incredible traction serving hundreds of firms in less than two years since launching proves that plaintiff attorneys are ready to embrace AI-Native workflows. Jay and the team are building something much more important than efficiency tooling. They're creating a new category of AI-Native law, raising the level of service that firms can offer to an increasing number of clients."

About Eve

Eve is a leading Legal AI platform for Plaintiff Law Firms. Eve is designed to handle the heavy lifting of legal cases, from intake to resolution, by providing tools to enhance productivity and streamline workflows across the entire case lifecycle.

For more information, visit https://www.eve.legal/

