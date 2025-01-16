Eve Secures $47 Million to Fuel Era of AI-Native Law Firms

Series A Financing Led by Andreessen Horowitz to Drive AI-Powered Legal Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve , an AI platform for plaintiff law firms, today announced it has secured $47 million in Series A funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures. This investment will support Eve's rapid market growth, enhance product development, and further its mission to help plaintiff legal teams become AI-native.

Eve is a comprehensive AI-powered platform designed to assist legal teams throughout every phase of a legal case. Eve functions as an intelligent partner, working alongside attorneys to optimize productivity at every stage. Going beyond traditional legal software that organizes information or automates isolated tasks, Eve's capabilities extend across the case lifecycle to streamline workflows and maximize firm profitability.

"At Eve, we're committed to helping plaintiff law firms punch above their weight, fighting strategically for their clients," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO and co-founder, Eve. "Our platform provides firms with the advanced tools they need to improve client outcomes and drive profitability. We envision a future where every plaintiff firm operates as fully AI-native, delivering advocacy with unmatched efficiency and precision. This funding brings us one step closer to making that vision a reality, empowering firms to deliver justice more effectively and profitably, reaching more people."

Eve for Personal Injury

Eve is also announcing it is expanding its tailored offerings for personal injury firms. Designed in collaboration with top-tier firms, Eve's specialized features empower personal injury attorneys to work their cases with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Through this new offering, Eve enables attorneys to swiftly create detailed medical chronologies, identify key case risks, and calculate damages within minutes. Attorneys can also draft strategic demand letters using firm-specific styles and preferences for consistent, impactful messaging. Litigation support includes streamlined complaint drafting and rapid discovery responses, as well as optimized client communications to boost engagement and satisfaction throughout the case. These capabilities enable personal injury attorneys to navigate complex cases with increased precision, freeing them to focus more on strategy and client service.

Company Growth

In the last eight months, Eve has achieved 5x revenue growth and partnered with more than 80 new law firms, leading to an 800 percent increase in its customer base within a year.

Several high-profile plaintiff firms, including Mike Morse Law Firm, Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group, Barrett & Farahany, and Frontier Law Center, are seeing remarkable gains in efficiency, profitability, and capacity through their use of Eve.

"Eve is truly in a league of their own—their sophisticated AI technology is revolutionizing what's possible in legal practice," said Jennifer Gore, Managing Partner of Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group. "Their platform doesn't just automate tasks; it delivers cutting-edge capabilities that transform how we handle cases from start to finish. In a market full of single-solution legal tech tools, Eve stands out as the only partner with the advanced engineering and vision to fundamentally change how modern law firms operate."

"With Eve, our attorneys have reduced the time needed for discovery responses from up to 20 hours down to just 30 to 45 minutes," said Amanda Farahany, Managing Partner at Barrett & Farahany. "This time savings allows our team to focus on higher-value activities, enhancing our ability to deliver quality outcomes for our clients without compromising efficiency."

"Eve has allowed us to double our case intake and conduct reviews more quickly," said EJ Archuleta, Attorney at Archuleta Partners. "By streamlining workflows and cutting operational costs, Eve has become a game-changer, driving significant profit margin increases on a per-case basis and enabling us to scale without adding additional staff."

"Eve is reshaping the future of legal work with AI, combining cutting-edge technology, exceptional leadership, and a commitment to delivering real-world impact," said David Haber, General Partner at a16z. "In under a year, the company has made remarkable strides, partnering with some of the most prominent plaintiff law firms in the country. We're thrilled to support Eve as they help law firms across the U.S. unlock the full potential of AI."

About Eve

Eve is the Legal AI for Plaintiff Law Firms. Eve handles the heavy lifting of legal cases—from intake to resolution. For more information visit www.eve.legal.

SOURCE Eve