Evel Knievel Brands Launches NFT for Knievel Fans

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, who literally soared to fame with death-defying motorcycle stunts, will make a cameo appearance in a commercial for DraftKings that will be seen by millions of football fans watching the Big Game on Sunday.

He will appear accompanying "Fortune," the spokescharacter for the sports betting platform.

Portrait of daredevil Evel Knievel, released as an NFT

Fortune embodies DraftKings' belief that fans have more fun when they have skin in the game. Few performers put more on the line than Evel Knievel, who again and again staked his life in dangerous motorcycle jumps that thrilled audiences around the world. Knievel once declared, "If a man hasn't got any gamble in him, he isn't worth a crap."

Knievel became the most famous daredevil in the world with his bone-shattering crash over the fountains of Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. He left fans awestruck with his stunts, charisma, and his seemingly superhuman ability to return to performing even after devastating injuries.

The Guinness Book of World Records listed him as the survivor of "most bones broken in a lifetime," with more than 35 fractures. "For a while I thought I was bulletproof," said Knievel.

Evel Knievel fans will soon have a new way to connect with this iconic figure. The first-ever Evel Knievel NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have been minted on the OpenSea.io platform. They promise to add even more excitement to the burgeoning market for sports NFT collectibles.

A new Victory Collection of four Limited Edition Evel Knievel NFTs has been released to celebrate Evel's appearance in the DraftKings commercial. They include paintings of Evel and a signed self-portrait showing him in a stand-up wheelie.

Evel's fans can enter an online contest to win one each of the four NFTs at EvelKnievel.com, or @evelknievel on Facebook.

Fans can also invest in the Greatest American Daredevil by purchasing the newly released NFTs at EvelKnievel.com

