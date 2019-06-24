REGO PARK, N.Y., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evelina Grayver, MD, FACC is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Director of Critical Coronary Care Unit at North Shore University Hospital-Manhasset.

For over 5 years, Dr. Grayver has worked in the Critical Coronary Care which is an 18 bed unit. Specializing in Cardiology, Nuclear Cardiology, and Internal Medicine, Dr. Grayver is also an Assistant Professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Grayver completed Medical School at the SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and completed her residency as the Chief Resident and fellowship at North Shore University Hospital; Dr. Grayver is Board Certified in Cardiovascular Disease and is on the American Board of Internal Medicine/Cardiovascular Disease.

To further her education and training, Dr. Grayver is affiliated with the American Heart Association as a Board Member of the Long Island Chapter and the American College of Cardiology. Charitable in nature, Dr. Grayver donates to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dr. Grayver dedicates this recognition to her daughter, Kayla.

