WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eveline Dang, Co-Founder and CEO of Paybotic, has been recognized for the Enterprising Women of the Year Award 2022 in the category of "Businesses with more than $25 million to $100 million in annual revenues".

"Inclusion starts by making a place at the table for more female entrepreneurs and executive leaders. I am honored to receive the "Enterprising Women of the Year Award 2022" and serve as an example of what is possible for women pursuing careers in finance and technology".

Eveline Dang Receives Enterprising Women of the Year Award

—Eveline Dang, Co-Founder and CEO of Paybotic

Eveline Dang is also the Co-Founder of Accountabis Advisors , an accounting and human resource (HR) provider to the cannabis industry. And acquired Millers Insurance Group, providing property and casualty and employer insurance products for businesses in non-conventional and high-risk verticals.

About Enterprising Women of the Year

During the twenty-year history of the distinguished awards and annual event, the world's top women entrepreneurs have received international recognition from Enterprising Women . Industry and peer nominations are submitted every year to spotlight the success and innovation of women executive leadership.

Serving on the Enterprising Women Advisory Board in support of the 2022 event are organizations including the Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), The Global Initiative for Women's Entrepreneurship Research, The International Alliance for Women (TIAW) and many more.

Support of the Enterprising Women Foundation funds important workshops and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. The Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum Program offers scholarships, networking, and mentorship opportunities. A chance for young female professionals to meet, learn and grow from accomplished female executives worldwide.

The awards ceremony for the Enterprising Women of the Year Award 2022 will take place at the Wyndham Grand hotel in Clearwater Beach, Florida, from October 23rd to October 25th.

Paybotic Women in Finance & Technology Scholarship Program

Three accomplished young women enrolled in finance or technology will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Paybotic. Five finalists will be announced by May 20, 2022, representing some of America's brightest women pursuing a STEM career.

Applicants were asked to share an essay on "what female leader has provided the most inspiration and how they hope to become a leader through their career path." The Paybotic Women in Finance & Technology Scholarship Program received over five hundred (500) submissions, and the winners will be announced on June 1, 2022.

