Evelyn & Bobbie Will Defy The Limitations Of Your Bra

The Defy Collection consists of a soft bra, matching bra tank, and seamless underwear with digitally printed lace paneling. The brand new moisture wicking, anti-microbial fabric was designed down to the fiber for optimal stretch and resilience. Each garment in the collection was developed using hundreds of product wear-testers to ensure it fits the widest possible range of body shapes within each size. Sizing is simple; XS - XXL, fitting up to an H cup and a 44 band.

Inclusive sizing matters more than ever today. The average bra size in the United States is a 34DD, yet the majority of soft bras or bralettes on the market do not provide meaningful support for sizes larger than a C cup. Curvier women are limited to uncomfortable underwire styles or sports bras. Evelyn & Bobbie provides a patented hidden support layer that brings pain-free support like never before.

"We started on this mission to do one thing: create products that make you feel so good in your own skin that your beauty shines from the inside out," said Bree McKeen, Founder and CEO of Evelyn & Bobbie. "Our vision statement is literal and figurative: stand tall and lead from the heart. Our belief is that with a literal weight off your shoulders each day, you can better focus on what really matters to you."

Launched in 2015, Evelyn & Bobbie is a small team building products for the real women in their lives. Every aspect of design is heavily influenced by customer feedback, including the newest colors, which were chosen via customer survey.

Evelyn & Bobbie has more to store in 2019 -- new products and styles, plus new colors and prints.

Media Contact: marketing@evelynbobbie.com

SOURCE Evelyn & Bobbie

Related Links

www.evelynbobbie.com

