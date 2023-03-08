At Liberty Health Care Center in Liberty, Texas

LIBERTY, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Services Management (HSM) announced today that Evelyn Burrell, an extraordinary Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Scheduling Coordinator, will celebrate 53 years of purposeful service at their Liberty Health Care Center nursing community.

Evelyn Burrell Celebrates 53 Years of Service at Liberty Health Care Center

Throughout her five decades of service, Evelyn has played an integral role in providing compassionate and skilled care to countless residents. As a CNA, she has worked tirelessly to ensure residents receive the highest quality of care, taking the time to listen to their concerns and needs and providing support and encouragement whenever needed. In addition to her role as a CNA, Evelyn has also served as the Scheduling Coordinator at Liberty Health Care Center. In this capacity, she has been responsible for managing the schedules of the nursing staff, ensuring that all shifts are adequately staffed and that patient care is never compromised.

"As she celebrates her 53rd work anniversary, Evelyn serves as a testament to the importance of hard work, dedication, and commitment in the healthcare profession," stated Jim Shatz, CEO of Health Services Management. "We are incredibly grateful for her years of service," added Josh White, COO of HSM.

About Liberty Health Care Center

Liberty Health Care Center is a 120-bed, Medicare and Medicaid certified facility offering skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation located in Liberty, Texas. In August of last year Liberty Health Care Center was named Business of the Month by the Dayton Texas Chamber of Commerce. https://daytontxchamber.com/businessofthemonth

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management. HSM, has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities. Since 2000, HSM has operated nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org

