NEW YORK, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evelyn M. Nagel is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Finance in recognition of her role as CFO of Douglas Elliman.

Located in New York, Douglas Elliman has served clients nationwide for over a century. A national real estate firm that is well-regarded for their brokerage services, the firm is passionate about delivering exceptional service to their clients. Committed to offering superior customer service, the firm proffers a wide array of services to their clients in an effort to meet their consumer's needs. From, "sales and rentals, to mortgage, new developments and title insurance, we have experts in every field to guide you skillfully from beginning to the end of your real estate journey." A distinguished market leader in New York, South Florida, California, Connecticut, Colorado and New Jersey, Douglas Elliman has become a trusted name in the real estate industry. Devoted to growth and building a stronger communication base with their clients, Douglas Elliman formulated AskElliman.com, a web feature that "facilitates open communication with consumers, allowing them to tap into the wealth of knowledge from real estate to mortgage financing, to specific neighborhoods, legal, and more."

Amassing over twenty years of experience in the field of finance and business, in her current capacity Nagel currently serves as the CFO at Douglas Elliman. A renowned expert in her field, throughout her career Nagel has gained expertise in the areas of controls, process, staff development, accounting, creative problem solving and more. A proficient and skilled communicator, Nagel is both a results oriented and effective team manager.

Attributing her success to a variety of contributing factors, Nagel has a, "robust record of major successes in financial management, accounting, sales and operations." Having established herself as a distinguished leader in the field, Nagel has developed into a, "proven leader with a strong aptitude for financial analysis and an ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Sensitive to her customers needs, Nagel is "results-oriented and an effective team manager with unique international experience supporting global staff."

Throughout the course of her education and training, Nagel attained her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. In her previous years, Nagel earned her Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Mary.

To further her professional development, Nagel is an affiliate of several organizations including the New York Chapter of AWE, the American Institute of CPAs and NDCPAs.

When not working, Nagel enjoys cycling and Pilates. Having dedicated over ten years volunteering as a Lifetime Girl Scout through Girl Scouts of the USA, Nagel has supported and mentored like-minded girls through the help of the organization. Nagel dedicates this recognition to Dana Dodd, and thanks her for her support.

For more information, visit www.elliman.com/management-team/member/evelyn-nagel/464.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evelyn-m-nagel-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300625668.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

