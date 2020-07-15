Even Financial Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial, the leading API for financial services search, acquisition, and monetization, today announced that it has successfully completed a Service and Organization Control (SOC 2) Type I examination for its industry-leading API. The audit was conducted by Schneider Downs & Co. and confirms that Even's security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

"Offering best-in-class privacy and data security goes hand-in-hand with our ability to provide superior service to our financial institution and channel partners," said Phill Rosen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Even. "Earning a SOC 2 certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the Even platform."

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs, the SOC 2 audit and certification requires companies to establish and adhere to strict information security policies and procedures, which can include the security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy of user data. Independent audits against a common standard, such as SOC 2, ensure that Even's partners know it meets this standard to securely manage and protect their data.

About Even Financial

Founded in 2015, Even Financial is a B2B fintech company that is transforming the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers. As the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, Even seamlessly bridges financial institutions (including American Express, Goldman Sachs, and SoFi) and channel partners (such as TransUnion and The Penny Hoarder) via its industry-leading API. Even turns any consumer touchpoint into an ROI-driven, fully customizable, programmatic acquisition source with full compliance and security at scale. Even's investors are leading financial services firms and VCs, including American Express Ventures, Canaan Partners, Citi Ventures, F-Prime Capital (Fidelity), Greatpoint Ventures, Goldman Sachs, LendingClub, and MassMutual Ventures.

