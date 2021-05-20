Even Financial Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial, the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, today announced that it has successfully completed a Service and Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II examination for its industry-leading API. The audit was conducted by Schneider Downs & Co. and confirms Even's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standard for security, availability, and confidentiality.

"Even's best-in-class privacy and data security go hand-in-hand with our ability to provide superior service to our financial institution and channel partners, as well as to our end users," said Mitch Zahler, Chief Information Security Officer at Even. "Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type II certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to integrating the highest standard of security controls across the Even platform."

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs, the SOC 2 audit and certification requires companies to establish and adhere to strict information security policies and procedures, which can include the security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy of user data. Independent audits against a common standard, such as SOC 2, ensure that Even's partners know it meets this standard to securely manage and protect their data.

The Even API and platform solve significant, long-standing pain points in financial services acquisition by seamlessly connecting supply and demand. Even has continued its rapid growth trajectory in 2021, surpassing over $3 billion in credit issued through its API and expanding its platform to over 400 partners including LendingClub, SoFi, and TransUnion. Earlier this year, Even was named one of "America's Best Startup Employers'' by Forbes for 2021 and placed in the Top 50 of the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which recognizes the fastest growing tech companies in the world.

About Even Financial

Founded in 2014, Even Financial is a B2B fintech company that is transforming the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers. As the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, Even seamlessly bridges financial institutions (including LendingClub and SoFi) and channel partners (such as MoneyLion and TransUnion) via its simple yet robust API and embeddable solutions. Even turns any consumer touchpoint into a comprehensive financial services marketplace with full compliance and security at scale. The company is backed by leading financial services firms and VCs, including American Express Ventures, Canaan Partners, Citi Ventures, Fidelity's F-Prime Capital, Greatpoint Ventures, Goldman Sachs, LendingClub, and MassMutual Ventures. Learn more at www.evenfinancial.com.

