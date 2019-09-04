Even Financial Announces Strategic Investments from Citi Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, and LendingClub

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial ("Even"), the leading API for financial services search, acquisition, and monetization, announced today that it has raised a $25 million strategic round of investment led by Citi Ventures. The round was co-led by MassMutual Ventures, with additional participation from LendingClub. Existing investors American Express Ventures, Canaan Partners, F-Prime Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Goldman Sachs also participated in the round. To date, Even has raised $50 million to transform the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers.

"At Even, we believe the future of financial services acquisition is native, programmatic, and highly personalized," said Phill Rosen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Even. "This strategic funding will allow us to execute our vision more rapidly as we grow our network of partners, bolster our product offering, and scale our operations to continue to build the definitive search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services."

Founded in 2015, Even Financial is a B2B2C fintech company that is evolving the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers. It solves a significant pain point in financial services acquisition by seamlessly connecting supply and demand via its industry-leading API, turning any consumer touchpoint into an ROI-driven, programmatic acquisition source with full compliance and security.

Since its launch, Even has experienced rapid adoption from financial institutions (including American Express, Goldman Sachs, and SoFi) and channel partners (such as TransUnion, The Penny Hoarder, Credit Sesame, Money Under 30, and Empower), and has grown its network by 250% over the past year. With Even:

Financial Institutions Build Profitable Portfolios with proven lower acquisition costs, through access to the vast, high-quality, organic Even network – reaching millions of consumers with native integrations featuring programmatic purchasing, full compliance, machine learning, and data backed by over 40 million user profiles to support decisioning.

with proven lower acquisition costs, through access to the vast, high-quality, organic Even network – reaching millions of consumers with native integrations featuring programmatic purchasing, full compliance, machine learning, and data backed by over 40 million user profiles to support decisioning. Channel Partners Increase Monetization with turn-key financial institution integrations across loans, savings, credit cards, and more – powered by Even's best-in-class compliance, pricing options, controls, and machine learning optimization.

with turn-key financial institution integrations across loans, savings, credit cards, and more – powered by Even's best-in-class compliance, pricing options, controls, and machine learning optimization. Consumers Enjoy the Optimal User Experience with the ability to search, compare, and get matched with the financial services they need instantly through Even's industry-leading recommendation engine.

"Just as ITA's software transformed how consumers find and book travel and DoubleClick's exchange changed the way publishers and brands buy and sell ads, Even's platform is revolutionizing how financial institutions find and connect with consumers," said Luis Valdich, Managing Director of Venture Investing at Citi Ventures, who will join Even's board of directors. "We're thrilled to partner with Phill and the Even team to support their next phase of growth."

"We're excited to help Even accelerate its growth into insurance, through personalized product recommendations," said Charles Svirk of MassMutual Ventures. "The investment syndicate represents marquee brands in the financial services industry, which speaks to both Even's trajectory as a company and its recognition as the leader in API based distribution of financial products."

"We appreciate the opportunity to participate in this financing round as we deepen our partnership with this innovative fintech provider," said Tom Casey, Chief Financial Officer of LendingClub. "Even's industry-leading API enables us to leverage our scale as America's largest provider of personal loans and connect with multiple partners as we strive to improve the financial health of more borrowers."

This latest funding will enable Even to continue to scale its industry-leading platform, including expanding into additional financial services verticals and extending the reach of its network of financial institutions, channel partners, and enterprises. The company will add solutions for mortgage, insurance, and student loan marketplaces to its platform and will continue to build out its SaaS offering. Even has nearly tripled the size of its team over the past year, adding prominent executives from tech and finance leaders such as JPMorgan Chase, Visa, Turner, Google, Taboola, Criteo, and DoubleClick, and it continues to add top talent to drive its growth strategy at a rapid pace.

