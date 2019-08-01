Even Financial Appoints Ad Tech Veteran Chris Scott as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial ("Even"), the leading API for financial services search, acquisition, and monetization, announced today that Chris Scott has joined the firm as Chief Revenue Officer. Scott, an ad tech veteran with over 20 years of experience across industry leaders including Criteo, Google, Admeld, and Taboola, will be part of Even's executive team, responsible for the company's revenue generation strategy and execution.

Scott is a seasoned business executive with an impressive track record helping hyper-growth companies scale and achieve sustainable revenue growth through a relentless focus on prioritizing customer and partner needs. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will drive integration across Even's revenue stack, including sales, business development, and account management. As part of the executive leadership team, Scott will play a key role pioneering new markets and partnership opportunities, accelerating pipeline growth across the company's key network partners: financial institutions, channel partners, and enterprise organizations (personal finance, tax prep, retail, lifestyle, member, and workforce).

"Chris brings to Even a passion for growing businesses and a proven track record of success in leading global sales organizations, with deep and lasting partner relationships," said Phill Rosen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Even. "We're thrilled to add his depth of experience, leadership, and operational acumen to Even as we continue to transform the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers."

Scott has helped build and scale leading B2B ad marketplaces for more than 20 years. He was Senior Vice President of Global Real-Time Bidding & Publisher Strategy at Criteo, where he oversaw the company's buying function across all global ad exchanges and Tier 1 publisher relationships, through its successful $250M IPO. Scott was Vice President of Publisher Development at Admeld and was instrumental in the company's successful sale to Google, where he stayed on as part of the transition leadership team. In addition, he was President and Chief Revenue Officer at ConvertMedia, partnering to drive the company's sale to Taboola, where he then served as Vice President of Video Revenue. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BSBA from Washington University.

"Even solves a significant pain point in financial services acquisition by seamlessly connecting supply and demand via our API, turning any consumer touchpoint into an ROI-driven, programmatic acquisition source with full compliance and security," said Scott. "I'm thrilled to join the amazing team Phill has assembled, and to be part of an organization that is driving market-leading innovation and value not only for our entire network of partners, but also for consumers."

Founded in 2015, Even Financial is a B2B2C fintech company that is transforming the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers. Its industry-leading API provides essential infrastructure for financial institutions (including Lending Club, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and Prosper) and channel partners (including TransUnion, The Penny Hoarder, Credit Sesame, Money Under 30, and Empower) to connect consumers with personalized financial products.

With Even:

Financial Institutions Build Profitable Portfolios with proven lower acquisition costs, through access to the vast, high-quality, organic Even network – reaching millions of consumers with native integrations featuring programmatic purchasing, full compliance, machine learning, and data backed by over 30 million user profiles to support decisioning.

with proven lower acquisition costs, through access to the vast, high-quality, organic Even network – reaching millions of consumers with native integrations featuring programmatic purchasing, full compliance, machine learning, and data backed by over 30 million user profiles to support decisioning. Channel Partners Increase Monetization with turn-key financial institution integrations across loans, deposits, credit cards, and more – powered by Even's best-in-class compliance, pricing options, controls, and machine learning optimization.

with turn-key financial institution integrations across loans, deposits, credit cards, and more – powered by Even's best-in-class compliance, pricing options, controls, and machine learning optimization. Consumers Enjoy the Optimal User Experience with the ability to search, compare, and get matched with the financial services they need instantly through Even's industry-leading recommendation engine.

About Even Financial

Founded in 2015, Even Financial, an NYC based fintech company, is the leading API for financial services search, acquisition, and monetization. Even provides essential infrastructure for financial institutions and channel partners – including TransUnion, The Smart Wallet, and The Penny Hoarder – to connect customers with personalized products (loans, deposits, credit cards, and more), utilizing its robust yet simple API. Even is proven to lower the cost of acquisition, improve monetization, monitor compliance, and deliver transparency at scale. The Even platform serves as a trusted intermediary for financial institutions – including Lending Club, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and Prosper – that find and connect with consumers through its vast network of channel partners. www.evenfinancial.com

