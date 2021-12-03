Even Financial Named to The 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial ("Even"), the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, announced today it has ranked 228th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, marking two straight years on the prestigious industry list.

Now in its 27th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

Founded in 2015, Even is a leading platform for embedded finance, connecting the largest network of premium financial services providers (SoFi, Goldman Sachs, and Haven Life) with high-profile channel partners (TransUnion, CNBC, and MoneyLion) to deliver real-time, personalized financial product offers for consumers.

"We are thrilled to be named the ranks of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for a second consecutive year," said Phillip Rosen. "The recognition provides motivation for even greater growth, as we set our sights on new partner and product initiatives for 2022 and beyond."

This recognition follows a record-breaking 2021 for Even, including passing the $4 billion milestone in credit issued via its industry-leading API and embedded finance marketplaces. In April, Even launched its first app on the Salesforce AppExchange, 'Financial Products for Salesforce ― Powered by Even,' which enables financial advisors and other businesses to instantly match their clients with personalized financial products offers. Additionally, Even has continued to expand its financial product verticals and network of partnerships to new areas of consumer lending and insurance, including line of credit, auto loan refinancing, and casualty insurance products.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500™ recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Even Financial

Founded in 2014, Even Financial is a B2B fintech company that is transforming the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers. As the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, Even seamlessly bridges financial institutions (such as SoFi) and channel partners (such as TransUnion) via its simple yet robust API and embeddable solutions. Even turns any consumer touchpoint into a comprehensive financial services marketplace with full compliance and security at scale. The company is backed by leading financial services firms and VCs, including American Express Ventures, Canaan Partners, Citi Ventures, Fidelity's F-Prime Capital, Greatpoint Ventures, Goldman Sachs, LendingClub, and MassMutual Ventures. Even has originated over $4B in credit to date. Learn more at www.evenfinancial.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Even Financial, Inc.