Even Financial Ranks Within Top 50 of Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial (Even), the leading API for financial services search, acquisition, and monetization, has placed 41st on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list. With a growth rate of 5,448% since 2016, it stands firmly amongst the likes of Lyft (125th) and Zoom (131st) as one of the fastest growing technology companies within North America.

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500™ award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Founded in 2015, Even has become the leading B2B platform connecting premium financial institutions (such as SoFi, Goldman Sachs, and LendingClub) to an extensive and diverse list of channel partners (such as TransUnion, Investopedia, and Acorns).

This recognition follows Even's recent acquisition of LeapLife, a leading insurtech, that accelerated the company's launch into the insurance industry. This allowed Even to extend the same level of search, comparison, and recommendation capabilities it brings to loans, credit cards, and savings to consumers looking for a quick and easy way to get matched with life insurance policy quotes. Even now provides the most comprehensive multi-carrier digital life insurance search available — featuring quotes from carriers including Pacific Life, Legal & General, and Prudential. With a mortgage product soon to launch, Even continues to innovate the way consumers find financial products, the way financial institutions acquire customers, and the way channel partners enable their users to get matched with personalized financial product offers.

"Even is consistently improving, innovating, and developing new solutions for our partners " said Even CEO & Founder Phill Rosen. "Our exceptional growth rate and this acknowledgment from Deloitte, can be credited to our over 400 partners, with whom we've built long-standing, collaborative relationships."

The full list of Deloitte Tech Fast 500™ winners can be found here: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/fast500-winners.html

Founded in 2014, Even Financial is a B2B fintech company that is transforming the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers. As the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, Even seamlessly bridges financial institutions (including American Express, Goldman Sachs, and SoFi) and channel partners (such as TransUnion and The Penny Hoarder) via its simple yet robust API. Even turns any consumer touchpoint into an ROI-driven, fully customizable, programmatic acquisition source with full compliance and security at scale. Even's investors are leading financial services firms and VCs, including American Express Ventures, Canaan Partners, Citi Ventures, F-Prime Capital (Fidelity), Greatpoint Ventures, Goldman Sachs, LendingClub, and MassMutual Ventures. Even placed in the Top 50 of the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, awarded to the fastest growing tech companies in the world, and has originated over $3B in credit to date.

