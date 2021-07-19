Even Financial Reaches $3 Billion In Credit Issued Milestone

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial ("Even"), the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, announced it has now facilitated over $3 billion in consumer credit, as of July 2021. Leveraging machine learning and advanced data science, Even solves a significant pain point in financial services customer acquisition by seamlessly bridging financial institutions and channel partners via its industry-leading API and embedded finance marketplaces.

Founded in 2014, Even Financial is a B2B fintech company that is evolving the way financial institutions interact with consumers. Enterprises and established channel partners such as SoFi and TransUnion rely on Even to power financial product offers for loans and other financial services including insurance, credit cards, and savings. Even surfaces financial product offers for millions of consumers each month, providing an optimal user experience, security, and product recommendations.

"Our goal is to transform the way financial institutions find and connect with customers, while ensuring that those consumers enjoy the superb user experience they deserve and expect," said Phill Rosen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Even. "Hitting this key milestone in credit issued is a defining moment for our entire team and network of more than 800 partners."

Even offers the largest network of premium, API-connected loan providers across products including unsecured personal loans, secured personal loans, line of credit, student loan refinancing, and auto loan refinancing. Leading financial institutions and fintechs such as LendingClub and SoFi partner with Even to reach qualified consumers searching for loans, benefiting from Even's unparalleled network and native integrations. Underlying the strong momentum in its business model, Even has grown its network of loan providers by 67% since 2019.

The company has continued its rapid growth trajectory in 2021. In addition to facilitating over $3 billion in consumer credit issued, Even has expanded its platform to over 800 partners. Earlier this year, Even was named one of "America's Best Startup Employers'' by Forbes for 2021 and placed in the Top 50 of the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which recognizes the fastest growing tech companies in the world.

About Even Financial

Founded in 2014, Even Financial is a B2B fintech company that is transforming the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers. As the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, Even seamlessly bridges financial institutions (such as SoFi) and channel partners (such as TransUnion) via its simple yet robust API and embeddable solutions. Even turns any consumer touchpoint into a comprehensive financial services marketplace with full compliance and security at scale. The company is backed by leading financial services firms and VCs, including American Express Ventures, Canaan Partners, Citi Ventures, Fidelity's F-Prime Capital, Greatpoint Ventures, Goldman Sachs, LendingClub, and MassMutual Ventures. Learn more at www.evenfinancial.com.

