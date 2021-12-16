Even Health and Ochsner Health Partner to Support Healthcare Professionals this Holiday Season

I'm really pleased to have a partnership with Even Health. Tweet this

The holiday season is generally a stressful period for hospitals and emergency rooms. The Omicron variant has compounded those challenges, leading to more burnout, increased anxiety, and increased risk of depression among healthcare providers. Even Health and Ochsner Health have been partnered since early 2021 to increase peer and emotional support for employees by connecting them with moderated group support and healthcare professionals across the United States through Even Health's flagship product, Cabana.

"I'm really pleased to have a partnership with Even Health as we think of honest and innovative ways to support our employees at all times of the year," explains Dr. Nigel Girgrah, Chief Wellness Officer for Ochsner Health. "The holiday season is tough; it's stressful and for some, it can be very lonely. I want our employees to understand they aren't alone at this time of year and Blue Holiday and Cabana's resources are a friendly and candid reminder that there are others to connect with who face the same challenges."

Even Health CEO and cofounder, David Black, and Rudy Olivo, Vice President of Relationships, will be onsite to launch the Blue Holiday initiative alongside Ochsner Health personnel on December 16. Please contact our media team with questions or requests regarding this initiative. Additional information is available at www.mycabana.health/holidays

Contact Information:

[email protected]

About Even Health

Even Health is a mental wellness company focused on helping individuals find balance and connection during life's expected and unexpected challenges. Even Health is the creator of Cabana, the first digital counseling platform designed for difficult conversations through anonymous group support based in virtual reality safe spaces. Even Health is currently working with our military and healthcare communities, featured in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas 2021, and has been offered a spot in the coveted 1501 Health startup accelerator for established companies pioneering healthcare innovation. For more information, visit www.evenhealth.com.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health has healed 900,000 people from across the globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana's leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 32,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. For more information, visit www.ochsner.org.

SOURCE Even Health