Even through a pandemic, Sport Clips Haircuts raised more than $1M to support VFW Help A Hero Scholarships

"Supporting our nation's military remains a priority for our veteran-founded business. We are honored to make this donation to the Help A Hero program for those who have given so much through their service," said Gordon Logan, Air Force veteran, VFW Life member and founder and chairman of Sport Clips. "We're grateful to our franchisees, team members, clients, and product partners who faithfully support these essential scholarships."

"The pandemic's impact has been far-reaching, especially for our military and veteran families, and this campaign helps to ensure we continue to provide as many student veterans with scholarships as possible," said Hal Roesch II, VFW national commander. "I'm proud to announce that we have awarded another 160 student veterans with scholarships totaling nearly $700,000 for the spring 2021 semester. To date, more than 1,900 military and student veterans have benefitted from the Help A Hero Scholarship program through $8.7 million donated previously by Sport Clips Haircuts and its generous clients and product partners."

More than $60,000 of the money was raised this year was from Sport Clips' own $1 per haircare service donation made on Veterans Day while clients, individual supporters, and Sport Clips team members donated the largest portion of the money raised in stores and through virtual walks. Sport Clips partners Direct Beauty Express, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Nioxin, Sexy Hair, Gibs Grooming, ACTiiV, and Darlington Raceway also made substantial contributions.

Help A Hero Scholarship applications are open now through April 30 for the fall 2021 semester to receive up to $5,000 of assistance per semester, per family for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below. To find out more, visit your local Sport Clips, SportClips.com/hero or VFW.org/scholarship.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and is ranked by Forbes as "Best Franchise to Buy" in the medium investment category and named a 2020 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. There are more than 1,800 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2019 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides " Haircuts with Heart " through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $8.7 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team; Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Indy Car driver Santino Ferrucci; and partners with NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com .

About the VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in over 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.

