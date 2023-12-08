Evenbound Named Jasper Solutions Partner

The partnership expands Evenbound's AI-enabled service offerings and boosts value for clients.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evenbound is proud to announce its new partnership with Jasper, an AI copilot for marketing teams. As a Jasper Solutions Partner, Evenbound will be able to provide its clients with access to the latest AI technology and marketing strategies.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Jasper," said Evenbound President, John Heritage. "This partnership will allow us to provide our clients with some of the most advanced AI-powered marketing solutions available, specifically in the areas of branding and content. We look forward to seeing how this relationship brings value to our clients and helps them reach their growth goals."

Jasper's Solutions Partners are marketing agencies, consulting firms, and systems integrators who specialize in marketing strategy, branding, technical integration of the Jasper platform, and more. They are certified experts who can help clients leverage Jasper's many capabilities and value-adds, from branded content creation to SEO-friendly integrations.

"Having Evenbound on board as a Jasper Certified Solutions Partner is a step forward in our mission to revolutionize the way businesses integrate AI technology into their marketing workflows," said Al Biedrzycki, Director of Jasper's Solutions Partner Program. "We look forward to working together to bring more value to our customers and creating new opportunities for growth and success."

About Evenbound

Evenbound is a full-service marketing and growth agency. We use our proven process to develop and implement growth plans that streamline our clients' business operations for success — from marketing to sales and service. AI is a powerful, emerging tool that we're heavily investing in to do so. Our office headquarters is located in Grand Haven, MI, but our team of experts works remotely across the United States. Learn more at evenbound.com .

About Jasper

Founded in 2021, Jasper is an AI copilot for marketing teams that want better outcomes in addition to faster outputs. Jasper securely trains on your brand and strategy, accelerates content and campaign production, and helps marketers measure and optimize for performance all as part of an end-to-end copilot. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000 and was one of the fastest companies to reach 100M+ users. Customers include Sports Illustrated, Anthropologie, SentinelONE, Transcend.io and more. Learn more at jasper.ai .

