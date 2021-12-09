Evenbound Partners with StarfishETL to Enhance Marketing Services

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starfish ETL, a Technology Advisors, Inc. company, is proud to announce its recent partnership with Evenbound, a full-service digital marketing and growth agency whose aim is to help clients across industries get found online and scale their businesses effectively.

Evenbound helps SMBs, manufacturing and industrial companies, construction firms, homebuilders, and real estate developers build inbound and outbound marketing initiatives that support their goals. Evenbound provides services primarily around digital marketing consulting and HubSpot consulting/onboarding/training/enablement.

As a certified HubSpot Platinum partner, Evenbound helps companies adopt HubSpot's CRM, Sales Hub, Marketing Hub, and Services Hub. Through its partnership with StarfishETL, Evenbound gains a strategic toolset for integrating customers' CRM and marketing solutions seamlessly with supporting software.

"We are excited to partner with StarfishETL to expand our current HubSpot offerings," says Evenbound Account Executive, Nate Silvey. "As more companies integrate HubSpot within their business, StarfishETL allows the CRM to become a seamless part of their everyday operations. We anticipate continued growth for our clients due to their technical expertise."

"Evenbound's digital marketing focus strengthens and diversifies our partner ecosystem," says StarfishETL CEO, Sam Biardo. "In recent months especially, we've seen a major uptick in HubSpot integrations, so the demand is out there. More organizations are looking for alignment, and integration is a large part of that strategy. We look forward to working with Evenbound's team and helping their customers reap the benefits of integrated software."

StarfishETL is a low-code/no-code iPaaS (integration Platform as a Service). The solution is continuously recognized by G2 as a high-performing, well-supported option for data integration and migration. StarfishETL is built on a dynamic iPaaS with the ability to connect solutions in the Cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid environments.

Easy-to-configure connectors, accessibility through firewalls, and a range of scripting languages make StarfishETL an extremely adaptable solution that can perform the complex functions that help businesses thrive. To learn more about StarfishETL and its partners, visit starfishetl.com/partners.

