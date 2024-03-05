ev.energy Group Integrates Rolling Energy Resources Under US Operations, Enhancing its EV Charging Optimization Platform

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ev.energy, the leading provider of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) announced today the integration of Rolling Energy Resources (RER) under its US operating arm.

The deal, closed February 2024, expands ev.energy's growing ecosystem of transport and energy partners, advancing its critical role in making EV charging cheaper for drivers while optimising the power system. The transaction follows ev.energy's recent announcement of $41m awarded by the California Energy Commission to scale incentive-based EV programs in the region.

The integration marks a significant milestone in both the companies' mission to revolutionise EV charging and support grid stability. Combining RER's deep expertise in customer EV program design and evaluation with ev.energy's world-leading driver experience, they deliver unparalleled value through a unique platform and services for their growing list of utilities, vehicle OEMs, charger manufacturers and drivers worldwide.

Nick Woolley, Founder and CEO of ev.energy, noted, "We are thrilled to welcome Rolling Energy Resources into the ev.energy Group. Together, I'm convinced we can deliver more value to the transport and energy sectors than either of us could do apart. I'm particularly excited to collaborate with Scott, his team and their partners to deliver a lasting positive impact on the planet as a new combined company."

Rolling Energy Resources (RER) collaborates with utility partners throughout North America, including Duke Energy, Eversource, and PSEG, to implement a diverse range of managed charging programs. The combination of deep expertise and recognized thought leadership from both RER and ev.energy teams will accelerate solutions for the rapidly developing market.

"In aligning with the exceptional team at ev.energy, we enhance our ability to rapidly optimize the grid of today and tomorrow through innovative EV charging strategies, while delivering cost savings for EV drivers and a significant reduction in vehicle environmental impact," states Scott Dimetrosky, CEO of Rolling Energy Resources. Dimetrosky also commented "This positions us as the leading organization in North America and Europe to guide utilities, consumers, and businesses in navigating the future of transportation."

For more information about ev.energy and its suite of smart charging solutions, visit ev.energy/business.

About ev.energy

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and chargers to intelligently manage EV charging while working with utilities to put cash back in customers' wallets for charging at grid-friendly times. With a global base of utility, vehicle OEM and EVSE partners, ev.energy manages more than 150,000 EVs on its platform each day. Learn more at https://ev.energy/business.

ev.energy contact

[email protected]

About Rolling Energy Resources

Rolling Energy Resources (RER) partners with utilities throughout North America to implement managed charging programs for electric vehicles. With a strong emphasis on grid optimization and cost savings for EV drivers, RER is at the forefront of shaping the future of EV charging.

SOURCE ev.energy