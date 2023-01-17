ev.energy Named a Global Cleantech 100 Company

ev.energy's vehicle-grid integration platform recognized as a top "Transport and Logistics" solution pushing towards net-zero

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ev.energy, a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging software, has been named to the Cleantech Group's Global Cleantech 100 list in the "Transport and Logistics" category. The list showcases the world's most innovative companies that are leading the way toward a net-zero future. As a thought leader on big data and grid-edge innovation, ev.energy's Head of North America, Joseph Vellone, will speak twice on stage at the North America Cleantech Forum in Palm Springs, California: on January 24th to discuss smart-grid and EV charging technology, and on January 25th to discuss how big data can be leveraged to decarbonize transportation.

ev.energy's software platform brings together power grids and utilities, electric vehicles, chargers and drivers to transform EVs from liabilities into assets through optimized charging and dynamic load-balancing. Connecting more than 100,000 vehicles to utilities including National Grid, Con Edison, Southern Company, ERCOT, UK Power Networks and AusNet, ev.energy leverages billions of data points to provide hundreds of megawatts of flexible capacity to power grids each day.

"Electric vehicles are a central component to meeting America's net-zero commitments," said Joseph Vellone, Head of North America for ev.energy. "We at ev.energy are honored to be named to the Global Cleantech 100 in recognition of our work to integrate EVs into a future power grid run on 100% clean energy."

The honor comes on the heels of several major milestones for ev.energy, including being named a Rising Star at the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards as well as a Financial Times 2022 Tech Champion.

Now in its 14th year, the 2023 Cleantech 100 list marks most promising ideas in climate tech that are best-positioned to help us build a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. In formulating the list, Cleantech Group evaluated 15,753 prospective companies from 93 countries. View the complete list of 2023 winners here .

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and chargers to intelligently manage EV charging while working with utilities to put cash back in customers' wallets for charging at grid-friendly times. With a global base of utility, vehicle OEM and charging-network clients, ev.energy manages more than 100,000 EVs on its platform each day. Learn more at https://ev.energy/business

