Evenflo® Unveils New Limited Editions and Innovative Products at the 20th Annual ABC Kids Expo

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for pioneering innovations in the childcare industry, Evenflo is set to showcase its latest advancements at the 2024 ABC Kids Expo from May 15-17 in Las Vegas.

"Attendees can explore over 40 groundbreaking products, but more importantly, in 2025, Evenflo will be setting new benchmarks in the juvenile industry," shares Sean Tullis, chief product officer at Evenflo. "We are excited to introduce a pioneering line of car seats offering unparalleled ease of use and adaptability for growing families."

By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly materials, Evenflo is not just designing products for today's needs, but is paving the way for a safer, greener future in child mobility.

Visitors will have the opportunity to preview two new limited editions of Evenflo's Shyft™ DualRide™ Infant Car Seat and Stroller Combo and Revolve360™ Extend series. At the heart of these exclusive models lies its fabric and an eco-friendly marvel crafted from sustainable recycled water bottles. This innovative material not only champions environmental stewardship, but also offers a touch that is as soft as it is gentle, ensuring the utmost comfort for your little one.

Additionally, you will have the opportunity to get familiar with two of Evenflo's newest stroller wagons:

Pivot Xplore™ Dreamz All-Terrain Stroller Wagon with Bassinet Insert : Evenflo's popular Pivot Xplore expands to offer consumers even more. The Pivot Xplore™ Dreamz includes a bassinet insert for children 6 months – 33 lbs. that lets your little one take a break from the action comfortably.





Evenflo's popular Pivot Xplore expands to offer consumers even more. The Pivot Xplore™ Dreamz includes a bassinet insert for children 6 months – 33 lbs. that lets your little one take a break from the action comfortably. Shyft™ Rideshare™ All-Terrain Performance Stroller Wagon: Evenflo's powerful and versatile all-terrain wagon that offers 4 modes, including infant car seat mode, ability to pull as a wagon or push as a stroller and cargo mode to haul gear weighing up to 110 lbs.

"There's no better platform than the ABC Kids Expo to present our innovative solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of modern families," shares Caroline Machen, CMO at Evenflo. "At Evenflo, creativity is at the heart of our product development, allowing us to enhance the parenting experience with smart, safe and joy-inspiring products."

To learn more about Evenflo and the company's line of safe, smart, and innovative products visit evenflo.com or follow us on Instagram @evenflobaby.

About Evenflo

Families have trusted Evenflo for more than one hundred years for smart, innovative gear designed to make life easier, safer, and more comfortable at home and on the go. We believe every moment with your growing little one counts — that's what drives us to find new ways to simplify the work of parenting and caretaking. With the time and peace of mind you need, you can focus on what matters most: your child.

SOURCE Evenflo