Evenly Technologies Named to LinkedIn 2024 Top Startups List

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evenly Technologies, the AI-enabled telemedicine company revolutionizing orthodontic care, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of LinkedIn's 2024 Top Startups. This accolade highlights Evenly's fast-paced growth, industry-leading innovation, and the impact it is having on transforming the delivery of orthodontic care across the nation.

Commencing operations in March 2020, Evenly pioneered a new model of orthodontic care by empowering general dentists to offer specialist-level orthodontic services directly in their practices. This approach eliminates the need for patients to be referred out to orthodontic specialists, ensuring greater convenience, continuity of care, and better patient outcomes—all within the trusted environment of their regular dentist's office.

"We are honored to be included in LinkedIn's Top Startups list for 2024," said Barry J. Beck, CEO of Evenly Technologies. "Our mission is to make expert orthodontic care more accessible and convenient for patients by leveraging technology and empowering general dentists. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team in building something truly transformative. Our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of care as Evenly continues to grow and fulfill its enormous potential."

Dr. Wayne Hickory, Chief Medical Officer of Evenly, added: "At Evenly, we are committed to delivering the highest level of orthodontic care, rooted in clinical expertise and cutting-edge technology. With over 100,000 completed cases, our team of experts is focused on giving patients the best possible outcomes while keeping their care in the hands of the professionals they already trust—their own dentists."

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Evenly is rapidly expanding across the U.S. with a team of 130 employees and growing. The company's innovative AI-driven telemedicine platform allows patients to receive orthodontic care initiated at their dentist's office and the convenience of regular at-home checkups through Evenly's mobile app, providing seamless, specialist-level treatment for both adults and children.

About Evenly:

Evenly Technologies is a high-growth, AI-enabled telemedicine company based in Washington, D.C., backed by the world's leading venture capital investors. We partner with general dentists to bring expert orthodontic care directly into their practices, eliminating the need for specialist referrals. Led by Barry J. Beck, Evenly's CEO and former Founder of Bluemercury, the nationwide cosmetics giant, Evenly's team of orthodontic experts are guided by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Hickory. Evenly provides advanced care for both adults and children and is rapidly transforming the way orthodontic services are delivered.

