Event Advisory: The Reaffirm and Remember Muster 2021 - A Peaceful Veterans Gathering in Washington, D.C., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Liberty, a citizen-led organization, is sponsoring a peaceful veteran gathering on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.The Reaffirm and Remember Muster 2021 begins promptly at 10:00 a.m. ET, at the bottom of the steps at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial. This event is free and open to all U.S. veterans and their families.

The Reaffirm and Remember Muster 2021 will both publicly recognize lives lost and express disapproval of the mishandling of the departure from Afghanistan in a peaceful and respectful manner. The time is now for America's veterans to take the opportunity to reaffirm their oath to the Constitution and remember our fallen and wounded.

America's veterans, 17 million strong, have shaped foreign policy and enabled our nation's advocacy for liberty and freedom around the world. Not only do our veterans protect our rights and freedoms, they provide aid to those in need--just like we have done in Afghanistan for 20 years.

Our nation is in grave danger. Veterans can all agree that the events unfolding in Afghanistan highlight the disastrous course for the United States both at home and overseas, by inept and immoral leaders.

"For years, opportunists at all levels of the federal government have taken advantage of every chance to dramatically suspend and erode America's civil liberties, furthering the downward spiral of the Republic. Once again, when politicians fail, the people rise to make it right," said Darin Gaub, Executive Director of Restore Liberty.

WHAT: Reaffirm and Remember Muster 2021 (this event is free).

WHERE: The Lincoln Memorial, bottom steps, Washington, D.C.

WHEN: Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

WHY: To provide an opportunity for veterans to gather in a solemn and respectful way reaffirming their oath, expressing disapproval and remember the fallen.

Additional things to know for veterans: dress will be desert tan, this is not a political rally, so please refrain from bringing signs. Our aim is to express a quiet, strong, and unified face.

Restore Liberty

Restore Liberty is a citizen-led organization with directors and teams in more than 30 states, committed to restoring the original intent of the United States. It is focused on reviving and restoring the knowledge of and passion for the liberty America was founded upon. Restore Liberty is based on the ideals found within the Declaration of Constitutional Consent, which reestablishes the relationship between the free citizens of the States and the federal government, denouncing the usurpations of their consent by the latter.

Media Contact: Tamara Colbert

C: 626.244.5571; E: [email protected]

SOURCE Restore Liberty