Event Dojo Announces Promotion of Michael S. Johnson to Director of Event Production

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Dojo, a leader in hospitality and event production, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael S. Johnson to the position of Director of Event Production. This promotion is a reflection of his outstanding contributions and commitment to excellence in the field.

In his previous role as Senior Event Ninja, Michael played a crucial role in developing Event Dojo's consistent and comprehensive event design strategy. His dedication, creativity, and leadership skills have not only contributed to the success of individual events but have also significantly impacted the overall growth and reputation of Event Dojo.

As the new Director of Event Production, Michael will be responsible for leading Event Dojo's team of ninjas and develop enhancements to event management processes. With his extensive experience and proven track record, Michael is well-equipped to lead their dynamic event production team to new heights.

Event Dojo's Vice President of Operations, Rosana Shiu, expressed confidence in Michael's ability to excel in the new role: "His passion for delivering exceptional events, attention to detail, and strategic thinking make Michael the perfect fit for the Director of Event Production position. We are excited to see him bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to our events, elevating our offerings and exceeding our clients' expectations."

Michael expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "I am honored to take on this new role and excited about the challenges and opportunities it presents. I am eager to lead our talented team and continue delivering exceptional events.

Event Dojo looks forward to a continued era of success and growth under Michael S. Johnson's leadership in the Director of Event Production role.

About Event Dojo:

Event Dojo is your premier event management partner focused on creating events that bring people together to learn, share and grow. Event Dojo started operations in 2009 and has produced over 900 events globally.

SOURCE Event Dojo