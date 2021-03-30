Event-Driven Architecture Takes Center Stage at EDA Summit on May 19, 2021

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDA Summit, the first global event devoted to the advancement of event-driven architecture (EDA) in business, will take place virtually from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST on May 19, 2021. Register for free here.

Modern organizations as varied as Netflix and Unilever, SAP and Amazon, LinkedIn and the Federal Aviation Administration rely on real-time event-driven architecture — a software design pattern in which decoupled applications can asynchronously publish and subscribe to events via an event broker — to digitally transform so they can deliver better customer experiences and meet increasingly competitive and volatile business conditions with greater organizational agility and resiliency.

According to a report from Gartner1, the world's leading research and advisory company, "EDA is at the very heart of real-time-sensitive digital business. Organizations capture real-world business events in digital form as they happen, by 'listening' to event sources like Internet of Things (IoT) devices, mobile applications, ecosystems, and social and business networks." The report also states that "...a lack of event-driven architecture competency delays organization's attempts to modernize."

EDA Summit seeks to accelerate EDA competency by bringing together global business leaders, software architects, and technologists to share insights into the business and technical benefits of EDA, how to overcome implementation challenges, success stories on how modern enterprises are using EDA to underpin their digital transformations, and best practices for planning and managing event-driven journeys.

"We've been working with enterprises on event-driven architecture, especially those in capital markets, for nearly two decades," said Solace CEO Denis King. "The quest to meet rising consumer expectations and develop real-time responsiveness now impacts every industry. EDA's time has come and we are excited to bring together the world's leading EDA thinkers to advance the state of the architecture."

In addition to registering for free, EDA Summit attendees can:

Join the EDA Summit LinkedIn page for conversations leading up to the Summit

Participate in the EDA Summit LinkedIn group for conversations during and after the Summit

Follow @EDAsummit on Twitter

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

