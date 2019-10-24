Event Hub Lands Tough Mudder as its 100th Customer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Hub , the first event management software and sponsorship marketplace, has announced the signing of its 100th customer organization. Tough Mudder, Inc. a premier global endurance racing brand joined the platform to streamline exhibitor operations and grow brand partnerships.

Tough Mudder

"We are very excited to partner with Event Hub," said Rebecca McKinnon, VP, North American Partnerships at Tough Mudder. "We have significantly enhanced the participant experience within our Mudder Village during event weekends, by adding live entertainment and interactive experiences. Event Hub will allow us to open up new vendor opportunities further enhancing the festival atmosphere."

"The platform also allows us to streamline the back-end process letting us deliver a seamless customer service experience both to current and new vendor/partners alike," she continued. "Additionally, the showcase pages provide us with exposure to new partners that we might not otherwise have."

Tough Mudder, the production company behind the famous obstacle course-styled challenges is managing all of their north american properties through the platform. It joins a community of more than 350 festivals, races, parades, and other live consumer events across the US and Canada.

"The Tough Mudder team is unique in that they continually innovate, creating fresh and exciting experiences for attendees," said Michael Bleau, CEO at Event Hub. "Those experience should extend to their brand partners, and we are honored to help connect them with emerging brands that are looking to reach people with active lifestyles."

Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities for all Tough Mudder events can be found here .

About Event Hub

Founded in 2015 by event industry veterans Jamie Nassar and Michael, Event Hub provides live event organizers with a clean, quick, and helpful exhibitor management platform. For more information visit https://eventhub.net .

About Tough Mudder, Inc.

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder event series, Tough Mudder Inc. has become a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand. With more than 3 million participants, the company hosts 130+ non-competitive (Mini Mudder, Tough Mudder 5K and Tough Mudder Classic) and competitive (Tougher Mudder, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 10 countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Germany. For more information visit www.toughmudder.com .

