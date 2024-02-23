Event Management as a Service Market size to grow by USD 391.33 million from 2022 to 2027, 5.3% YOY market Growth recorded in 2023, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The event management as a service market size is estimated to grow by USD 391.33 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.92% according to Technavio. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 744.85 million. To understand more about the event management as a service market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Event Management as a Service Market 2023-2027
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

158

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 391.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 53%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Market insights

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Accelevents Inc, Active Network LLC, Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bitrix Inc., Bizzabo, Certain Inc., Cvent Inc., Event Temple Labs Inc, Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., Glue Up, Hopin, New Work SE, RainFocus LLC, Ungerboeck, WebMobi, Whova Inc., XING Events GmbH, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
  • Segments: End-user (Corporate, PO and NGO, and Individuals), Type (Pre-event services, Onsite services, and Post-event services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Grow your profit margin with Technavio. Buy the Report

From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 463 million.

Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria
  • Adoption rates
  • Adoption lifecycle
  • Drivers of price sensitivity
  For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Active Network LLC - The company offers event management services that specialize in operations, development and workload management, and offering tailored engagements to customers.
  • Arlo Software Ltd. - The company offers event management services that include a task checklist that is automatically created for every future course scheduled a template, and custom registration forms for events with session registrations and optional extras.
  • Aventri Inc. - The company offers event management services that help drive virtual and in-person event attendance by promoting events with multi-channel marketing campaigns and enhancing brand visibility.
  Bitrix Inc. - The company offers event event planning software that is loaded with a database linked contact center, website builder, task, and project management tools.

Major Drivers

  • Increasing demand for online registration and payment
  • Need for reduced total cost of ownership
  • Rising number of events and meetings

Key Challenges

  • Threat from open-source event management software
  • Data security issues
  Drivers and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses.

Analyst Review

In today's digital era, online registration has become the cornerstone of event planning. Businesses meticulously consider total cost of ownership when opting for event management solutions. Events and meetings are vital for networking and brand promotion, both in corporate events and across social networks. The mobile momentum is transforming event management, emphasizing data security issues and the shift towards cloud-based solutions. Understanding market size, market growth, and market share is crucial for market players navigating diverse market segments. Market analysis unveils market trends and guides market forecasting in ever-evolving market conditions, facilitated by comprehensive market reports and collaboration with trusted market vendors.

TOC

1 Executive Summary
2 Landscape
3 Sizing
4 Historic Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Segmentations
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

