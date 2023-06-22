Event Management Software Market size is set to grow by USD 2,425.09 million from 2022 to 2027; the increasing adoption of cashless payment methods to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global event management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,425.09 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 45% of the global market growth. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Event Management Software Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Event Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This event management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), component (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the segment growth is the vendor's ability to offer a software-as-a-service (SaaS) pricing model owing to cloud-based software lowering operational and investment risks. Furthermore, the adoption of the cloud-based deployment model has made event management software more affordable. Moreover, the widespread use of the internet can be held responsible for the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions. Hence, owing to all these factors, the global cloud-based event management software market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global event management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global event management software market.

North America is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Global IT and retail companies are primarily based in this region. It is anticipated to expand due to an increase in trade shows, international conferences and summits, and sporting events during the forecast period. Moreover, the vast majority of marketing and telecom businesses in this region also use event management software to organize events. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region

wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a

Sample Report

Event Management Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of cashless payment methods drives the market growth during the forecast period. Wristbands and other wearable items were used at events to separate attendees into different types or groups previously, whereas, wearables are currently employed in events to distinguish attendees and complete transactions.

Furthermore, attendees can load money onto a wearable using cashless payment systems, which they can then use to purchase goods or services at an event. This results in one not needing to carry a wallet. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of chatbots is an emerging trend influencing market growth during the forecast period. Event planners can receive assistance from a chatbot with artificial intelligence (AI), which can help with an event in a variety of ways.

The various ways include responding to frequent queries from attendees, gathering feedback, encouraging interaction, and sending out tailored notifications. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data security-related issues challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Just like many data integration and quality applications, event management software has safety issues. Since they are more affordable and accessible, cloud-based solutions are preferred by some businesses over on-premises ones.

Also, if they are more affordable and accessible, cloud-based solutions are preferred by some businesses over on-premises ones. This results in a lot of users being worried about the data security regulations governing cloud-based solutions. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and

forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Event Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the event management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the event management software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the event management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of event management software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Sporting Events Market is projected to grow by USD 90.42 billion with a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the sporting events market segmentation by revenue stream (sponsorships, tickets, broadcasting and media rights, and merchandising), event type (soccer, cricket, tennis, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing spending on sports sponsorships is a key factor driving the global sporting events market growth.

The security information and event management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,416.2 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and saas-based), end-user (government, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in cybercrime is a key factor driving the growth of the global SIEM market.

Event Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,425.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 5Touch Solution Inc., Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo, CadmiumCD LLC, Certain Inc., Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., EventGeek Inc., Eventzilla Corp., Fortive Corp., Global Payments Inc., Glue Up, Hubb, MIE Software Pty Ltd., New Work SE, RainFocus LLC, Ungerboeck, Whova Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global event management software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global event management software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Arlo Software Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Arlo Software Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Arlo Software Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Arlo Software Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Aventri Inc.

Exhibit 114: Aventri Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Aventri Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Aventri Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Bizzabo

Exhibit 117: Bizzabo - Overview



Exhibit 118: Bizzabo - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Bizzabo - Key offerings

12.6 CadmiumCD LLC

Exhibit 120: CadmiumCD LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: CadmiumCD LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: CadmiumCD LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Certain Inc.

Exhibit 123: Certain Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Certain Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Certain Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Cvent Inc.

Exhibit 126: Cvent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Cvent Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Cvent Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Eventbrite Inc.

Exhibit 129: Eventbrite Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Eventbrite Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Eventbrite Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 EventGeek Inc.

Exhibit 132: EventGeek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: EventGeek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: EventGeek Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Eventzilla Corp.

Exhibit 135: Eventzilla Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Eventzilla Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Eventzilla Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 138: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Fortive Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Glue Up

Exhibit 143: Glue Up - Overview



Exhibit 144: Glue Up - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Glue Up - Key offerings

12.14 Hubb

Exhibit 146: Hubb - Overview



Exhibit 147: Hubb - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Hubb - Key offerings

12.15 New Work SE

Exhibit 149: New Work SE - Overview



Exhibit 150: New Work SE - Business segments



Exhibit 151: New Work SE - Key news



Exhibit 152: New Work SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: New Work SE - Segment focus

12.16 Ungerboeck

Exhibit 154: Ungerboeck - Overview



Exhibit 155: Ungerboeck - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Ungerboeck - Key offerings

12.17 Whova Inc.

Exhibit 157: Whova Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Whova Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Whova Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio