Event Management Software Market size to grow by USD 2.33 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the Rising Requirements for Low TCO as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global event management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Arlo Software Ltd.

Aventri Inc.

Bizzabo Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Glue Up

New Work SE

Ungerboeck

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Whova Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 42 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for event management software are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

These IT business events (such as global conferences, product launches, and product fairs) promote market growth in this region. The market in the region is likely to grow during the forecast period, thanks to an increase in the number of trade fairs, worldwide conferences and summits, and sporting events. Over the forecast period, this will aid the expansion of the event management software market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Event Management Software Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The cloud-based segment's share of the event management software market will expand significantly. Because of the cloud-based software, providers may now offer a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) pricing model, which lowers operational and investment risks. The move to a cloud-based deployment approach has resulted in more cost-effective event management software. The global cloud-based event management software market is likely to grow over the forecast period as a result of all of these factors.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing demand for low total cost of ownership is propelling the event management software market forward. The use of real-time event management systems is a key industry trend that is propelling the event management software market forward. The ambiguity about the return on investment, on the other hand, is a major impediment to the expansion of the event management software market.

Customize Your Report

Event Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., Glue Up, New Work SE, Ungerboeck, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Whova Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arlo Software Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Arlo Software Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Arlo Software Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Arlo Software Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Aventri Inc.

Exhibit 46: Aventri Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Aventri Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Aventri Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 49: Aventri Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bizzabo Inc.

10.6 Eventbrite Inc.

Exhibit 54: Eventbrite Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Eventbrite Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Eventbrite Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 57: Eventbrite Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Eventbrite Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 59: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Glue Up

Exhibit 63: Glue Up - Overview



Exhibit 64: Glue Up - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Glue Up - Key offerings

10.9 New Work SE

Exhibit 66: New Work SE - Overview



Exhibit 67: New Work SE - Business segments



Exhibit 68: New Work SE - Key News



Exhibit 69: New Work SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: New Work SE - Segment focus

10.10 Ungerboeck

Exhibit 71: Ungerboeck - Overview



Exhibit 72: Ungerboeck - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Ungerboeck - Key offerings

10.11 Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Exhibit 74: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Overview



Exhibit 75: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Key News



Exhibit 77: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Whova Inc.

Exhibit 78: Whova Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Whova Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Whova Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

