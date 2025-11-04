Event Modules Powers AMR Arizona's Command Operations at Phoenix Raceway Championship

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Modules, powered by MobileOp4, successfully supported AMR Arizona's Event Medical Operations at the NASCAR Championship at Phoenix Raceway, delivering a high-performance, climate-controlled command post that enhanced the coordination and safety of the event.

As part of AMR's operational deployment, Event Modules provided a MobileOp4 unit customized for command and control. The compact and rapidly deployable module served as AMR's Command Post, offering an insulated, professional workspace designed for critical communication and situational management throughout the event.

Event Modules powers AMR Arizona's command operations at the 2025 Phoenix Raceway Championship. Post this

"We would like to express our appreciation for the Event Module team, Salience Intelligent Solutions, and MobileOp4, which enabled the successful deployment of a unit for the Phoenix Raceway Championship. The module is being utilized as the AMR Command Post, providing a professional, climate-controlled, and sound-insulated environment essential for operational effectiveness. This space allows our team to conduct briefings, coordinate communications, and manage the interior sector of the event with efficiency and precision. The quality and reliability of the module contributed significantly to the overall success of our event operations."

— Brian Ranft, AMR AZ Event Medical Operations Manager

Event Modules specializes in rapidly deployable, medical-grade environments that support mission-critical operations in both emergency response and large-scale public events. Each MobileOp4 unit is engineered for efficiency, portability, and comfort—deployable in minutes and adaptable for command, medical, or communications use.

With growing adoption across healthcare, emergency management, and event operations, Event Modules continues to redefine readiness wherever it's needed most.

About Event Modules

Event Modules provides deployable flex-space solutions for medical, command, and operational environments. Powered by MobileOp4 technology, each module delivers hospital-grade functionality in a mobile, efficient, and scalable design. Event Modules units are utilized nationwide by emergency response teams, healthcare providers, and event operators to enhance safety and efficiency in the field.

SOURCE Event Modules LLC