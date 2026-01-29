Event Offering Great Opportunity to Enjoy Pairing of Japan's Traditional Distilled Spirit "Shochu" and Highest-quality "Miyazaki Wagyu" Beef to Be Held in New York on February 21

-Top "Shochu" Distiller Kirishima Shuzo to Provide Its Signature Distilled Liquor and Japanese Cuisine, including Miyazaki Wagyu "Shabu-shabu"-

MIYAKONOJO, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, February 21, 2026, in collaboration with "JAPAN Fes (*1)," Kirishima Shuzo Co., Ltd., Japan's top (*2) distiller of shochu, will showcase the appeal of the traditional Japanese liquor to the U.S. market at "MIYAZAKI WAGYU x Japan's Top 'Shochu' Experience - KIRISHIMA Fes," an indoor event where guests will enjoy shochu and food, at "LAVAN MIDTOWN" in New York.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202601202734-O3-IFKuVZLD.pdf

"KIRISHIMA Fes" will be held twice that day, from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00 (EST). The 250 guests per session (500 total) who pre-register via the ticketing website (https://kirishimaxjapanfessync2026.eventbrite.com) will receive a set of 3 drinks and food at a special price of $21. In addition to Japanese food catering such as "yakitori" chicken grilled on skewers and "karaage" fried chicken, guests can enjoy the "shabu-shabu" dish (thinly sliced beef dipped in boiling broth) of the top Japanese beef brand "Miyazaki Wagyu" (*3), prepared in the spot by Chef Hiroki Abe, who is loved by celebrities from Hollywood and around the world.

For drinks, two types of shochu will be offered, mixed with carbonated water: "Kuro Kirishima," characterized by its rich sweetness and crisp aftertaste, and "KIRISHIMA No.8," which features a fresh fruity feel reminiscent of muscat grapes and mandarin oranges.

In recent years, the export of Japan-made alcoholic beverages such as sake and whiskey are increasing in volume and gaining popularity worldwide. Additionally, in 2024, "traditional knowledge and skills of sake-making with 'koji' mold in Japan" was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. Shochu is also a type of distilled liquor made with koji, yeast, and materials such as sweet potatoes in its fermentation process. Shochu is widely popular in Japan as traditional distilled liquor that can be enjoyed with meals, yet its global recognition is still rather low. Kirishima Shuzo wishes for this event to be a trigger for the world to recognize the goodness of shochu through its food pairings.

The company hopes many will take this opportunity to enjoy shochu with delicious cuisine.

Notes:

(*1) Event-based community connecting the appeal of Japan with local people worldwide, including the U.S. and France, primarily through Japanese cuisine.

(*2) Ranked top in shochu sales in Japan for 13 consecutive years (Teikoku Databank, 2025)

(*3) Four-time consecutive winner of the Prime Minister's Award, the highest award, at the National Wagyu Beef Competitive Exhibition held in Japan.

For more details about this event: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202601202734-O4-pMGX6O8v.pdf

About Kirishima Shuzo Co., Ltd. -- a shochu distiller: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202601202734-O2-JTdJI8R3.pdf

SOURCE Kirishima Shuzo Co., Ltd.