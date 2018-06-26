Event Planning Maven Releases Guidebook to Designing Powerful and Engaging Experiences

Events Spark Change is divided into ten easy-to-read chapters featuring action plans, worksheets, diagrams, and real-life event case studies from Collins' company JDC Events. Collins teaches readers everything about planning an event from deciding the type, identifying resources, engaging stakeholders, soliciting sponsors and creating an event flow and post-event recap.

"There's no denying the power of an event," said Collins. "It's important to know how to design them properly, so that lives can be positively touched and changed. In my new book, readers will explore the ins and outs of how to build engaging, memorable, and successful events."

Jennifer D. Collins, CMP, is President & CEO of JDC Events, an event design company that positions its clients to create impactful events that get results. She has built JDC Events to deliver programs for corporate, government and nonprofit clients that strengthen stakeholder relations, build industry leaders and promote achievements through creative design, expert logistical coordination and leading event technology solutions.

Under her leadership, JDC Events has been ranked one of the top meeting and event planning companies in the Washington, D.C. region by the Washington Business Journal for 11 consecutive years. Collins also serves as leader in the business community, including as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the Women Presidents' Educational Organization (WPEO); member of the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO); and a member of the Women's Enterprise Forum, an advisory group to the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Collins has earned the coveted industry designations of Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) and is a graduate of The American University in Washington, D.C. as well as the TUCK-WBENC Executive Education program at Dartmouth. For more information about JDC Events, visit www.jdc-events.com.

Contact:

Nicole Atkinson

410-627-0561

nicole@pushtostartinc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/event-planning-maven-releases-guidebook-to-designing-powerful-and-engaging-experiences-300672258.html

SOURCE JDC Events

Related Links

http://www.jdc-events.com

