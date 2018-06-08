Event Promises To Change Business As Usual

This is not business as usual: The Triple Bottom Line Forum will change how people think about business and the market place. Keynote presenter, Dr. Stuart Hart, author of the bestselling, Capitalism at the Crossroads , will discuss "Driving Innovation from the Base of the Pyramid". Hart's ideas will resonate with Detroit's entrepreneurs, businesspeople and others.

Talks by Dr. John Tropman, University of Michigan; Dr. Robert Wirthlin, General Motors and Mr. Nathan Hude, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, will explore sustainable, triple bottom line – people, planet, profit – business concepts. These and other presentations will lead to sustainable business insights and innovations.

According to John Erb, President and Trustee of the Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, "The SMSBF's Triple Bottom Line Forum aims to foster transformation of our local marketplace, helping businesses be successful while improving both the environment and the quality of life in our communities."

To learn more and register for the event, go to http://smsbf.org/.

SMSBF is a 501 c (3) nonprofit organization that promotes sustainable business in Detroit and the surrounding eight county region of Southeast Michigan. The SMSBF provides opportunities to connect with other likeminded people; to discover new and emerging sustainable business trends and to learn how to apply these trends to create triple bottom line value. For more information, please visit us at http://smsbf.org/.

