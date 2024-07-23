Event Promoter, SPACE Presents, Partners with StubHub to Distribute Primary Tickets for Chicago-area Out of Space Music Festival

The New Partnership as the Exclusive Official Resale Partner Makes StubHub an Additional Retail Channel for Primary Inventory Listed on StubHub by SPACE Presents, In Addition to Providing a Resale Marketplace to Fans

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Event promoter SPACE Presents and the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, StubHub, today announced a partnership to distribute a selection of the festival's ticket inventory for the Chicagoland music festival, Out of Space, to a wider audience over StubHub's global platform.

This first-time partnership designates StubHub as the Exclusive Official Resale Partner, bringing an even wider, integrated, selection of tickets to StubHub customers for the local festival, taking place July 26 - July 28, 2024 in Skokie, IL.

"As a local festival, we value the bespoke experiences we are able to provide for our attendees," said Jake Samuels, talent buyer, of SPACE Presents. "Local markets are seeing an influx of new festivals and events, especially during the summer months, so we value the opportunity to reach new audiences to support the growth of Out of Space. StubHub is able to provide an additional retail channel for ticket distribution, unlocking an untapped revenue source, which will be instrumental in that growth."

Out of Space returns for its seventh season of big-name musical acts to the Illinois Science & Technology Park, which includes headliners Courtney Barnett, Three Sacred Souls, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Guster, Bob Mould, and The Lone Bellow. Out of Space connects North Shore music fans with a bespoke concert experience that creates one-of-a-kind environments and features the best of local cuisine, inspired beverage offerings and customer art installations.

Enabling event organizers to directly distribute primary inventory over its marketplace - direct issuance - is an increased focus for StubHub. The retail distribution approach aims to support the live event industry by utilizing StubHub's robust data intelligence, globally-scaled technology platform and unique ticket marketing capabilities to further reach and attract new customers to, ultimately, drive increased revenue as a result of the multi-channel distribution option it provides. While providing content rights holders and event producers with a new distribution channel and revenue stream, StubHub can simultaneously provide buyers with a wider selection of tickets as well as a platform for fan resale, which it has provided for nearly 25 years.

"As festival culture has evolved in the last few years, we have seen a major shift to smaller, local festivals that really connect to more niche audiences," said Cris Miller, Chief Business Officer of StubHub. "Out of Space, and festivals like it, can be easier for locals to attend, at more accessible price points, and are great for supporting local business and culture. However, as we see more of these develop, we realize the importance of helping grow their brand visibility, reach new audiences and support sustainable revenue streams, which we're proud to be able to provide for SPACE Presents."

As a global platform, servicing customers in 195 countries, in 33 languages and 48 currencies, and nearly 25 years in the business, StubHub has a strong opportunity to drive more reach for event producers and more access for buyers. Buyers will have access to a wider selection of every available ticket type on StubHub, including General Admission and VIP for the 3-day and single-day passes, as an official marketplace. Tickets for the festival – July 26 - 28 at Illinois Science + Technology Park Field in Skokie, IL – can be purchased now on StubHub .

About SPACE Presents

SPACE Presents is the outside presenting arm of Evanston music venue SPACE, which has brought exceptional talent to Chicago's North Shore since 2008. SPACE is a part of 16" on Center, one of the country's largest independent live music promoters, entertaining millions of people in Chicago and New York via our live music venues, festivals, restaurants, bars, and food halls.

About StubHub

StubHub is the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo, our international platform, we service customers in 195 countries in 33 languages and 48 available currencies with more than 100 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the world's widest selection of live events for the most memorable live experiences, with every order backed by our FanProtect guarantee and globally customer service support.

