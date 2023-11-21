Event Report: The Winner of the Dream Championship 2023 World Tournament is IDN | Vile from Indonesia

News provided by

KLab Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 22:15 ET

TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team held the Final Tournament for the Dream Championship 2023 on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 to determine the number one player in the world. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Out of all of the competitors from around the world, IDN | Vile from Indonesia rose to become the champion of 2023.

Continue Reading
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team held the Final Tournament for the Dream Championship 2023 on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 to determine the number one player in the world. Out of all of the competitors from around the world, IDN | Vile from Indonesia rose to become the champion of 2023.
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team held the Final Tournament for the Dream Championship 2023 on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 to determine the number one player in the world. Out of all of the competitors from around the world, IDN | Vile from Indonesia rose to become the champion of 2023.

IDN | Vile Becomes the No.1 Player in the World

The Final Tournament was held over the course of 2 days with 15 players that won their way through the Final Regional Qualifiers being joined by last year's champion for a total of 16 competitors.

IDN | Vile, the contestant who won a place in the tournament through the newly instated Wildcard bracket during the Final Regional Qualifiers, as well as advanced through the new Final Tournament double-eliminations, went up against 黃金世代★朗拿度, last year's third place winner, and emerged victorious in claiming the title of No. 1 Player in the World.

To conclude the tournament, a video letter was played containing a message to the competitors from Yoichi Takahashi, the original creator of "Captain Tsubasa".

In the video, the prize for first place was revealed to be a special illustration gifted by Yoichi Takahashi himself. Aside from the illustration, IDN | Vile will also receive other rewards such as special in-game items for the Dream Championship 2023 champion, as well as a championship trophy.

Final Tournament Stream Available in the Archive

The intense battle that ensued in the Dream Championship 2023 Final Tournament is currently available to watch in the YouTube channel archive.

Dream Championship 2023 Archive URLs

  • Day 1

English: https://youtube.com/live/bo8OtNbCI-k?feature=share
Japanese: https://youtube.com/live/JryjH0qb3fw?feature=share

  • Day 2

English: https://youtube.com/live/FzjEF_aYiNE?feature=share
Japanese: https://youtube.com/live/UrCZtd2XNxw?feature=share

Dream Championship 2023 Official Website
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:                             

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:                                                

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:                                                  

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:                         

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:                              

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official X Account:                           

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:                 

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:    

   
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:               

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:                                         

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Also from this source

Dream Championship 2023 Final Tournament to be Broadcast Live "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

Dream Championship 2023 Final Tournament to be Broadcast Live "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the...
"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Follow & Repost to Win a Dream Championship 2023 Original T-Shirt

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Follow & Repost to Win a Dream Championship 2023 Original T-Shirt

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.