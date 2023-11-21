Event Report: The Winner of the Dream Championship 2023 World Tournament is IDN | Vile from Indonesia

TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team held the Final Tournament for the Dream Championship 2023 on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 to determine the number one player in the world. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Out of all of the competitors from around the world, IDN | Vile from Indonesia rose to become the champion of 2023.

IDN | Vile Becomes the No.1 Player in the World

The Final Tournament was held over the course of 2 days with 15 players that won their way through the Final Regional Qualifiers being joined by last year's champion for a total of 16 competitors.

IDN | Vile, the contestant who won a place in the tournament through the newly instated Wildcard bracket during the Final Regional Qualifiers, as well as advanced through the new Final Tournament double-eliminations, went up against 黃金世代★朗拿度, last year's third place winner, and emerged victorious in claiming the title of No. 1 Player in the World.

To conclude the tournament, a video letter was played containing a message to the competitors from Yoichi Takahashi, the original creator of "Captain Tsubasa".

In the video, the prize for first place was revealed to be a special illustration gifted by Yoichi Takahashi himself. Aside from the illustration, IDN | Vile will also receive other rewards such as special in-game items for the Dream Championship 2023 champion, as well as a championship trophy.

Final Tournament Stream Available in the Archive

The intense battle that ensued in the Dream Championship 2023 Final Tournament is currently available to watch in the YouTube channel archive.

Dream Championship 2023 Archive URLs

Day 1

English: https://youtube.com/live/bo8OtNbCI-k?feature=share

Japanese: https://youtube.com/live/JryjH0qb3fw?feature=share

Day 2

English: https://youtube.com/live/FzjEF_aYiNE?feature=share

Japanese: https://youtube.com/live/UrCZtd2XNxw?feature=share

Dream Championship 2023 Official Website

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

