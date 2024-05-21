Event Security During the Summer in California: The Do's and Don'ts for the Hottest Events in History

Fast Guard Service shares the do's and don't from an event planners point of view

Hello, fellow event planners and enthusiasts! Summer in California means festivals, concerts, and outdoor gatherings. Whether it's the Sound and Fury Festival in Los Angeles, the High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy, or the BET Experience in Los Angeles, summer events are some of the most exciting and busiest times of the year. With thousands of attendees flocking to these events, ensuring top-notch event security is essential to create a safe and enjoyable environment. As someone who's been deeply involved in organizing and evaluating these events, I'm here to share the do's and don'ts of securing your summer events effectively.

The Importance of Event Security

Why is event security so crucial? Well, large crowds can attract all sorts of challenges, from managing massive turnouts to preventing theft and ensuring overall safety. Event security guards play a pivotal role in maintaining order and protecting everyone involved.

Recent trends show a rise in incidents at large gatherings, making it more important than ever to plan for security. With events like Lost in Dreams and Mosswood Meltdown drawing thousands, preparation is key to ensuring safety and success.

Key Summer Events in California

The Do's of Event Security

Do Hire Professional Security Guards

Hiring experienced security guards is crucial. These professionals are trained to handle crowds, manage emergencies, and deal with potential threats. I remember when we organized the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival; hiring a reputable security guard company made all the difference. Their presence ensured the event ran smoothly and provided peace of mind for everyone involved.

Do Conduct Thorough Risk Assessments

Before your event, conduct a comprehensive risk assessment to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities. This helps tailor your security measures to address specific risks. During the High Sierra Music Festival, we identified potential fire hazards and implemented additional fire safety measures, which proved invaluable.

Do Implement Access Control Measures

Controlled access is vital for maintaining security. Use ticketing systems, badges, and wristbands to monitor who enters the event. Bag checks and metal detectors can help prevent prohibited items from being brought in. At the BET Experience, these measures were crucial in ensuring a safe environment for all attendees.

Do Ensure Visible Security Presence

A visible security presence acts as a deterrent to potential troublemakers. Regular patrols and strategically placed security checkpoints help maintain order and provide a sense of safety. At the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival, visible security guards helped manage the crowd and deterred any unruly behavior.

Do Use Technology to Enhance Security

Leverage technology to boost your event's security. Surveillance cameras can monitor the event in real-time, and reliable communication systems keep security teams connected. During the Lightning In A Bottle festival, advanced surveillance and communication tools played a key role in managing security effectively.

The Don'ts of Event Security

Don't Overlook Emergency Exits

Ensure emergency exits are clear and accessible at all times. Proper signage and lighting are essential to guide attendees in case of an emergency. At the La Onda festival, we learned the importance of clearly marked exits when a minor emergency required a quick evacuation.

Don't Ignore Crowd Management

Effective crowd management is vital to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth movement. Use barriers and staff to direct the flow of people. Trained staff can help manage large crowds and prevent incidents. At the Country Summer Music Festival, proper crowd management helped avoid bottlenecks and kept attendees safe.

Don't Neglect Perimeter Security

Securing the perimeter of your event is crucial to prevent unauthorized access. Use barriers, fencing, and patrols to secure the event area. During the Into the Sequence festival, strong perimeter security ensured that only ticketed attendees could enter, enhancing overall safety.

Don't Forget to Train Your Staff

Regular training sessions for all staff involved in security are essential. Emergency drills and training on handling various scenarios can prepare your team for any situation. At the Mosswood Meltdown, regular staff training ensured that everyone knew their roles and responsibilities during the event.

Don't Underestimate the Weather

Summer in California can bring extreme heat, which poses health risks. Be prepared for weather conditions by providing shaded areas, hydration stations, and medical assistance. During the Redwood Ramble, we made sure to have plenty of shaded areas and water stations to keep attendees cool and hydrated.

Security and Trust at Every Level

