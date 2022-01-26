Event Tech Company Streamlining Event Booking Process

According to the event tech leaders, their front end technology features a brief builder that smartly collects event details, digital, sharable proposals and an event hub to track all event briefs in one place. Alongside the technology there are dedicated event planners to support corporate booking teams with their event briefs.

For corporate bookers seeking appropriate Brisbane, Perth or Sydney venue hire, HeadBox does the heavy lifting, saving the booker considerable time. According to internal research conducted by HeadBox, their event technology saves the booker approximately five hours of research and negotiation time per event. For complex events such as multi-day conferences with travel and accommodation considerations, that timeframe increases considerably.

Whether a booker is searching for a function room Sydney , Brisbane or Perth, through the visually appealing event technology, they are presented with a range of options, with all elements of their event considered. HeadBox explains that this allows the booker to make an informed decision and they can easily share options with relevant stakeholders via the online platform.

When corporate event bookers are searching for the best venue hire Sydney, Brisbane or Perth, they need not look further than HeadBox. For many function venues Sydney, Brisbane or Perth that are partnered with HeadBox, bookers can even do a virtual site tour from the comfort of the office or home using unique 3D technology.

