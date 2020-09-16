Event Tech Leader Hubb Unveils New Website & Brand Refresh

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubb, a provider of virtual and hybrid event management technology, is re-inventing the way the world experiences events. Today, the company announces a fresh corporate branding and website to support its renewed vision and commitment to the meeting and events industry. Hubb has experienced significant 100%+ YoY growth since it was founded in 2015, raised series A & B funding rounds, and noteworthy awards like the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network start-up stage winner, Eventex Best Event Technology and the Technology Association of Oregon Tech Startup Winner.

As the recognized leader helping to move the industry forward towards our new hybrid future, Hubb makes hybrid event experiences easy to manage, immersive, engaging and profitable. The company's new website and refreshed corporate branding showcases the value that Hubb offers event managers. As the leading virtual event platform, Hubb is one of the only platforms that lets them control and own an event from start to finish. Hubb refreshed the core elements of its existing brand, rather than creating a new one, to maintain continuity while also propelling its position forward as an industry leader and visionary.

"We believe passionately in the power of events and we have years of experience supporting the world's largest and most complex experiences for top brands. This refresh effort was fueled by a desire to catapult our branding to the next level, one that matches the vision of our company, a commitment to our customers, and to the events industry as a whole," said Allie Magyar, founder and CEO of Hubb.

Hubb is a single platform that manages virtual, in-person and hybrid environments. No other company or product suite on the market provides both the immersive attendee experiences with the robust back-end management tools that Hubb offers. Hubb's technology enables meeting planners to bulletproof their event strategy and easily pivot from onsite to online with the press of a button. Being an agile technology provider, Hubb allows organizations to create custom, branded, immersive experiences in a matter of weeks.

"The Hubb team is incredible and made our pivot from in-person to virtual for CEMA Summit 2020 seamless. We received rave reviews from attendees on how easy the event was to navigate and what a great overall experience it was," said Kim Gishler, President of the Corporate Event Marketing Association.

About Hubb

Hubb is re-inventing the way the world experiences events. The Hubb Platform creates virtual, onsite and hybrid events that bring brands to life. We help drive business growth by streamlining time consuming processes, mining profitable insights, boosting engagement and improving ROE. By collecting, managing and marketing event data more efficiently, Hubb powers high-impact, immersive and personalized experiences for attendees, speakers, sponsors and even your executives. Built by event-management veterans for event professionals, the Hubb Platform gives event planners unprecedented control and agility to create experiential designs that brings their brand to life. For more information, visit www.hubb.me .

