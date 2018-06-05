Event Technology Leader MoZeus Releases "A.I. Spy" Object Recognition Tool

A.I. Spy is accessed directly within a mobile browser and can be used to play real-time scavenger hunt games, launch relative product information, trigger live Augmented Reality content, activate sweepstakes and contests, and much more.

This innovative, cost-effective solution provides the same capabilities as other emerging consumer technologies and native apps, without the added price tag and traditional barrier to entry.

"A.I. Spy reaches consumers when and where they want to be reached - on their own phone, and because it operates directly within a mobile browser, development and maintenance costs are dramatically lower than a typical, AR-powered native app," CTO, Scott Sheppard.

All MoZeus digital technologies, including A.I. Spy, are designed to inspire secure, measurable consumer engagement and action - while adhering to the same stringent, global data security protocols.

Additional Features:

Scan physical objects (i.e. shoe, car steering wheel, basketball), logos or signage for points or rewards

Trigger relative pop-ups based on specific objects scanned

Launch simple AR content in the form of trivia, sweepstakes, instant win games, etc.

Enable opt-in boxes to facilitate more personalized follow-up communication

Capture leads by seamlessly integrating MoZeus' Digital Data Capture platform into the experience

About MoZeus: MoZeus Worldwide specializes in data collection and experiential marketing technology to enhance the connection between brands and consumers. As a metric-driven partner, they support brands and agencies with live events, retail activations and shopper marketing campaigns to deliver top-notch digital engagements to boost consumer-brand interaction, and increase quality lead generation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/event-technology-leader-mozeus-releases-ai-spy-object-recognition-tool-300660067.html

SOURCE MoZeus Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.mozeus.com

