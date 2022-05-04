Event Tickets Market Size to Grow by USD 14.98 Billion | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025)

May 04, 2022, 02:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Event Tickets Market value is set to grow by USD 14.98 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The report is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), source (primary and secondary), and event type (sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and others).
Download Sample Report for more insights on Market Size, Share, Y-O-Y, and CAGR
Vendor Insights
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
- AXS Group LLC
- Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd
- Cinemark Holdings Inc
- Coast To Coast Tickets LLC
- CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
- eBay Inc.
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
- TickPick LLC
Moreover, the event tickets market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as adopting various technologies in their operations and services to compete in the market.
Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings
Geographical Market Analysis
36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for event tickets in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The popularity of sports events will facilitate the event tickets market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Download Our Sample Report to know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions
Key Segment Analysis
The event tickets market share growth by the primary segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of professional events, such as exhibitions, live music events, and sports events. Individual users spend heavily on these events, which is boosting the demand for primary event tickets through online and offline channels. The end-users of primary event tickets have varied and complex expectations. The various choices available for customers have led to intense rivalry among the vendors in this segment. The increasing number of sports events further drives the growth of this segment.
Download Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years
The Report also Covers the Following Areas:
Key Market Driver
The increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the event tickets market. The introduction of 4G and 5G technologies has enabled end-users to use mobile apps such as Eventbrite, Eventjoy, Ticketbud, Paytm, and Eventbee for ticket booking. Mobile ticketing apps allow users to create, promote, sell, and book tickets at any point in time from their mobiles with an Internet connection. These apps offer easy payment options, hassle-free ticket booking, search options, feeds, maps, conference web pages, and floor plans. The growing importance of completing registrations and ticketing processes before going to any event has encouraged users to adopt mobile apps for ticket booking.
Key Market Challenge
The growing consumption of online content will be a major challenge for the event tickets market during the forecast period. Viewers who cannot afford the high price of tickets or those who belong to the low-income group opt for the online streaming of sports events, movies, and other live events. For instance, most sports events are also streamed live on TV channels or online, and the number of tickets for such events is limited. Therefore, a limited number of people can attend them. Geographical constraints also prevent people from viewing such events on the spot. Hence, the convenience provided by online streaming, geographical limitations, and the limited number of tickets available encourage people to watch such content online. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the imposition of nationwide lockdowns in many countries across the world in 2020. The low cost of economic data plans offered by network providers has increased the number of Internet users. This has propelled the adoption of online content globally as consumers can easily access the Internet across various media.
Download sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Event Tickets Market
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you
Event Tickets Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Event Tickets Market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Event Tickets Market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the interactive children's books market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Event Tickets Market vendors
Related Reports:
Ticket Market by Type, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ticket market share is expected to increase by USD 159.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 24.15%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Secondary Tickets Market by Event Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The secondary tickets market share is expected to increase by USD 2.24 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
|
Event Tickets Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 14.98 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.77
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AXS Group LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Source
- Market segments
- Comparison by Source
- Primary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Secondary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Source
Market Segmentation by Event type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Event type
- Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Concerts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Event type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
- AXS Group LLC
- Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd
- Cinemark Holdings Inc
- Coast To Coast Tickets LLC
- CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
- eBay Inc.
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
- TickPick LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article