Event tickets market size to grow by USD 14.98 billion from 2020 to 2025: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global event tickets market size is estimated to increase by USD 14.98 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global event tickets market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Event Tickets Market

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - The company offers tickets for National Hockey League games, National Basket Ball Association games and other events.

- The company offers tickets for National Hockey League games, National Basket Ball Association games and other events. AXS Group LLC - The company offers tickets for sporting events like boxing matches, musical events and family shows namely lectures and seminars.

The company offers tickets for sporting events like boxing matches, musical events and family shows namely lectures and seminars. Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd - The company offers tickets for latest movies like Godzilla vs Kong in various theatres, sporting events like Call of Duty Mobile Tournament and other occasions.

The company offers tickets for latest movies like Godzilla vs Kong in various theatres, sporting events like Call of Duty Mobile Tournament and other occasions. Coast To Coast Tickets LLC - The company offers tickets for sporting events like Australian Open Tennis, concerts of renowned artists like Justin Bieber and other events.

The company offers tickets for sporting events like Australian Open Tennis, concerts of renowned artists like and other events. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global event tickets market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer event tickets in the market are Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AXS Group LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC and others.

The global event tickets market is at its growing stage. Players in the global event tickets market focus on adopting various technologies in their operations and services to retain their market shares. However, large vendors are entering into mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of smaller or similar-sized players to expand their offerings. The market demands innovations and better services; hence, the threat of new entrants exists in the market. The global ticket market is witnessing intense competition among numerous small and large vendors that offer ticketing services.

Global event tickets market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global event tickets market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on source (primary and secondary), and event type (sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and others).

The primary segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of professional events, such as exhibitions, live music events, and sports events. Individual users spend heavily on these events, which is boosting the demand for primary event tickets through online and offline channels. The end-users of primary event tickets have varied and complex expectations. The various choices available for customers have led to intense rivalry among the vendors in this segment. The increasing number of sports events further drives the growth of this segment.

Geography overview

By geography, the global event tickets market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global event tickets market.

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for event tickets in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The popularity of sports events will facilitate the event ticket market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global event tickets market – Market dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the event tickets market. The introduction of 4G and 5G technologies has enabled end-users to use mobile apps such as Eventbrite, Eventjoy, Ticketbud, Paytm, and Eventbee for ticket booking. Mobile ticketing apps allow users to create, promote, sell, and book tickets at any point in time from their mobiles with an Internet connection. These apps offer easy payment options, hassle-free ticket booking, search options, feeds, maps, conference web pages, and floor plans. The growing importance of completing registrations and ticketing processes before going to any event has encouraged users to adopt mobile apps for ticket booking.

Key Trends - The high utilization of social media will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Event organizers and moviemakers are increasingly using social computing tools for branding, marketing, broad-based knowledge management initiatives, and selling tickets. The increased importance of sentiment analysis and the advances in behavioral analytics are encouraging market vendors to include social media in their business processes. The emergence of social media as one of the primary sources for promotions has resulted in an increasing number of partnerships between ticket vendors and social media platforms.

Major challenges - The growing consumption of online content will be a major challenge for the event tickets market during the forecast period. Viewers who cannot afford the high price of tickets or those who belong to the low-income group opt for the online streaming of sports events, movies, and other live events. For instance, most sports events are also streamed live on TV channels or online, and the number of tickets for such events is limited. Therefore, a limited number of people can attend them. Geographical constraints also prevent people from viewing such events on the spot. This has propelled the adoption of online content globally as consumers can easily access the Internet across various media.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this event tickets market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the event tickets market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the event tickets market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the event tickets market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of event tickets market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The secondary tickets market share is expected to increase by USD 2.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers secondary ticket market segmentation by type (sports events, concerts, performing arts, and movies) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The sporting events market is projected to grow by USD 90.42 billion with a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the sporting events market segmentation by revenue stream (sponsorships, tickets, broadcasting and media rights, and merchandising), event type (soccer, cricket, tennis, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Event Tickets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AXS Group LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

Market segments

Comparison by Source

Primary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Secondary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Source

Market Segmentation by Event type

Market segments

Comparison by Event type

Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Concerts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Event type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

AXS Group LLC

Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Cinemark Holdings Inc

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

eBay Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

TickPick LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio