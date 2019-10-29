Event to Educate Clark County Region's Service Providers, Community Leaders, Policymakers on the Critical Role of Grandparents and Other Relatives Raising Children Because of the Opioid Epidemic

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the opioid crisis, increasing numbers of "grandfamilies," grandparents, other relatives and close family friends are raising children because their parents have died, are incarcerated, are using drugs or are otherwise unable to take care of their children.

Generations United and Foster Kinship will deliver the symposium and training event, Helping Children of the Opioid Crisis: Supporting Grandparents and Other Relatives raising Children. This session – made possible with support from the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) – will feature presentations from:

Families impacted by the opioid crisis

Terry Kerns , opioid coordinator for Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford

, opioid coordinator for Attorney General Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick

Commissioner Jaia Lent , deputy executive director of Generations United, a national advocacy organization with expertise on the growing numbers of grandfamilies across the country

, deputy executive director of Generations United, a national advocacy organization with expertise on the growing numbers of grandfamilies across the country Ali Caliendo , executive director of Foster Kinship, a local organization that provides supportive services to the families.

"Grandfamilies are our first line of defense for our nation's children who are impacted by their parent's opioid use, yet they often have little to no access to supports and services to help them," said Jaia Peterson Lent, deputy executive director at Generations United. "When children are raised in grandfamilies who receive the support they need, they thrive."

The symposium will be followed by a training for service providers and is open to child welfare and aging services providers, community-based organizations, juvenile justice, mental health, and substance use treatment providers and others who serve families where grandparents and other relatives are raising children.

"Educating our partners on how to support children raised by relatives is a critical part of addressing the opioid epidemic," said Ali Caliendo, executive director at Foster Kinship. "We will provide our community with concrete actions that can improve outcomes for grandfamilies."

"The opioid crisis impacts not only communities in a unique way, but also different generations," said Candace DeMatteis, Policy Director for RALI. "RALI has focused on education around the impact of this crisis and promoting solutions to help bring an end to it. Working with these grand families is essential in getting to the core of this issue."

The training will include topics such as strategies to conduct effective outreach to the families, learnings from model practices and programs serving the families, and offer tools and information about technical assistance and other resources.

Nationally, more than 2.6 million children are raised in "grandfamilies," by grandparents, other extended family members or close family friends without their parents in the home. In Nevada, approximately 33,000 children live in these families.

About Generations United: www.gu.org

About Foster Kinship: www.fosterkinship.org

About RALI: www.raliusa.org

SOURCE Generations United

Related Links

http://www.gu.org

