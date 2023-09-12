Event travel technology company BookSeats closes strategic financing round with KB Partners and other leading U.S. Sports Tech Venture Capital Firms

News provided by

BookSeats

12 Sep, 2023, 10:12 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BookSeats has raised a total of $1.4 million CAD in a round led by major sports tech venture capital firm KB Partners, along with other notable investors Phoenix Capital Ventures and Calano Funds. These investors are joining Comcast NBCUniversal, which had previously made a strategic investment in BookSeats through their Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech program. This significant investment marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey and paves the way for accelerated growth and innovation in the event travel technology sector.

BookSeats has revolutionized the way fans plan and book their event travel. By creating a dynamic marketplace that brings together leading players in the airline, accommodation, and event ticket industries, BookSeats offers fans unparalleled freedom of choice and exclusive discounted rates across the full travel experience. This innovative platform serves as a one-stop-shop for fans, making the entire travel planning process seamless and enjoyable.

"We are thrilled to partner with Joseph and the BookSeats team. They have been incredibly resourceful in establishing critical relationships and building a new personalized travel experience that brings fans closer to their favorite sports, teams, and musicians, " said Lance Dietz, a Partner at KB Partners.

The infusion of capital from top-tier investors will enable BookSeats to further enhance its technology and expand its product offerings, with a specific focus on growing their talented team and continued development of BookSeats Experience, a custom fan travel technology for sports teams, leagues and music properties. BookSeats provides partners with a comprehensive solution that enables them to engage their fans, expand their international reach, amplify existing travel partnerships, and gain valuable insights through data analysis.

"This wasn't just about raising capital for us," said Founder & CEO Joseph DeMarinis. "By joining forces with these experienced and influential investors, the true value lies in the access to valuable industry expertise, strategic guidance, and a vast network of potential partners, which we feel will allow us to accelerate our path to success. We are extremely grateful for the trust and confidence that our investors have placed in us, and we are excited about the future of BookSeats."

BookSeats is poised for tremendous growth and is eager to embark on this new chapter of the business. By leveraging the power of technology and strategic collaborations, BookSeats will continue to redefine the event travel landscape and create unparalleled value for fans and partners alike.

SOURCE BookSeats

